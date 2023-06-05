EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bears attack 1.0690-85 key support as US data looms

- EUR/USD stays defensive as sellers flirt with 200-EMA, seven-month-old support line.
- Looming bull cross on MACD, below-50.00 RSI conditions prod Euro bears.
- Euro buyers need validation from 100-EMA to retake control.
EUR/USD remains pressured around the intraday low, making rounds to 1.0700 of late, as a short-term key support confluence challenges the Euro sellers amid Monday’s sluggish Asian session.
It’s worth noting that the broad US Dollar and downbeat concerns about the Eurozone keep the EUR/USD bears hopeful as traders await the US ISM Services PMI and Factory Orders.
Also read: EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.0700 ahead of US Factory Orders, ISM Services PMI
That said, the quote’s clear U-turn from the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently around 1.0770, allows the EUR/USD bears to prod a convergence of the 200-day EMA and an upward-sloping trend line from late November 2022.
It’s worth noting, however, that the receding bearish bias of the MACD and the nearly oversold RSI line, placed at 14, challenge the EUR/USD bears as they jostle with the key support near 1.0690-85.
Even if the quote drops below the 1.0690-85 support confluence, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of its November-April upside and a five-month-old rising support line, respectively near 1.0660 and 1.0635, can challenge the EUR/USD pair’s further downside.
Meanwhile, EUR/USD recovery needs to provide a daily closing beyond the 100-day EMA, around 1.0770 by the press time, to convince the buyers.
Even so, the lows marked during early April and May around 1.0840-50 can act as the last defense of the EUR/USD bears.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0697
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.0708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0813
|Daily SMA50
|1.0897
|Daily SMA100
|1.0813
|Daily SMA200
|1.0502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0779
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0705
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0779
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0635
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0804
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.083
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.6600 after China's Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD is recovering ground above 0.6600 after China's Caixin Services PMI met estimates with 57.1 in May. The Aussie snaps the previous day’s retreat, despite a firmer US Dollar, mixed Aussie data and a cautious market mood. Focus shifts to US ISM Services PMI and RBA decision.
EUR/USD bears attack 1.0690-85 key support as US data looms
EUR/USD stays defensive as sellers flirt with 200-EMA, seven-month-old support line. Looming bull cross on MACD, below-50.00 RSI conditions prod Euro bears. Euro buyers need validation from 100-EMA to retake control.
Gold bears approach $1,930 support on upbeat US Dollar, firmer yields
Gold price stays on the bear’s radar for the second consecutive day as the precious metal renews intraday low near $1,945, extending the post-NFP losses amid to early Monday amid firmer US Dollar and the Treasury bond yields.
Ethereum layer 2 token Optimism rallies on the back of latest announcement
Ethereum Layer-2 (L2) token Optimism (OP) has gained momentum following the announcement of a major Bedrock upgrade. The innovative technology and ensuing enhanced scalability, positions OP token to carve a niche in the competitive cryptocurrency market.
Dollar dip-buying this week?
Friday welcomed the latest US employment situation report. Once more, US non-farm employment change defied market consensus; the US economy added an eye-popping 339,000 new payrolls in May, almost double the median consensus (190,000) and marks a 14th consecutive month of exceeding expectations.