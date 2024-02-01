EUR/USD Price Analysis: Edges higher to near 1.0810 followed by a major support level

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
Share:
  • EUR/USD loses ground on the hawkish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
  • Technical analysis suggests a confirmation of the bearish trend in the pair.
  • The psychological level at 1.0800 could act as immediate support aligned with January’s low at 1.0794.

EUR/USD makes an effort to recover recent losses, edging higher to near 1.0810 during the Asian session on Thursday. The EUR/USD pair faces downward pressure following hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell dismissed the possibility of an interest rate cut in March, citing elevated inflation levels and a robust performance of the United States (US) economy.

The major level at 1.0850 may act as immediate resistance for the EUR/USD pair. A successful break above the major level could potentially propel the EUR/USD pair to approach the resistance zone around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0876 aligned with the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0878. If the pair surpasses the resistance zone, it could inspire the bulls of the EUR/USD pair to explore the region around the psychological barrier at the 1.0900 level.

The technical analysis for the EUR/USD pair shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below the 50 mark, signaling a bearish momentum in the market. In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a lagging indicator, suggests a potential confirmation of a downward trend with the MACD line being positioned below the centerline and showing the divergence below the signal line.

Immediate support for the EUR/USD pair can be found at the psychological level of 1.0800, aligning with January's low at 1.0794. A decisive break below this level could strengthen bearish sentiment, potentially navigating toward the major support region at the 1.0750 level.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

EUR/USD: additional technical levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0809
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.0808
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0896
Daily SMA50 1.0915
Daily SMA100 1.0779
Daily SMA200 1.0841
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0888
Previous Daily Low 1.0795
Previous Weekly High 1.0932
Previous Weekly Low 1.0813
Previous Monthly High 1.1046
Previous Monthly Low 1.0795
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.083
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0852
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0773
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0737
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.068
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0865
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0923
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0958

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD rebounds toward 0.6600 amid risk-on sentiment

AUD/USD rebounds toward 0.6600 amid risk-on sentiment

AUD/USD is rebounding toward 0.6600 early Thursday. The Aussie is finding support from China's fiscal boost and upbeat Manufacturing PMI, despite dismal Australian housing data. Markets weigh the Fed decision ahead of the US jobs data. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD struggles near 1.0800 amid Fed-led US Dollar strength

EUR/USD struggles near 1.0800 amid Fed-led US Dollar strength

EUR/USD is battling 1.0800, consolidating the previous decline. Fed Chair Powell highlighted the need for inflation figures to reflect the Fed's 2% ceiling, pushing back against early rate cut expectations and boosting the US Dollar. Focus now shifts to the EU inflation data. 

EUR/USD News

Gold bounces back toward $2,050 as US yields trip again

Gold bounces back toward $2,050 as US yields trip again

Gold price is bouncing back toward $2,050 in Asian trading on Thursday, as the US Treasury bond yields are falling again, reversing the late bounce seen in the last US session. Gold buyers cheer the pushback in Fed rate cut expectations to May after Chair Powell's hawkish tilt. 

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC pumps as FOMC meeting keeps rates unchanged

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC pumps as FOMC meeting keeps rates unchanged

Bitcoin price fell after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, and Ethereum and Ripple prices failed to inspire confidence as the broader altcoin community bled on Wednesday.

Read more

Fed review: In a risk management mode

Fed review: In a risk management mode

The Fed remains firmly 'in a risk management mode' as it continues to make progress on both sides of the dual mandate. Powell struck an optimistic tone on inflation, stating that data seen so far has been 'good enough'.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures