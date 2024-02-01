EUR/USD Price Analysis: Edges higher to near 1.0810 followed by a major support level

Immediate support for the EUR/USD pair can be found at the psychological level of 1.0800, aligning with January's low at 1.0794. A decisive break below this level could strengthen bearish sentiment, potentially navigating toward the major support region at the 1.0750 level.

The technical analysis for the EUR/USD pair shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below the 50 mark, signaling a bearish momentum in the market. In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a lagging indicator, suggests a potential confirmation of a downward trend with the MACD line being positioned below the centerline and showing the divergence below the signal line.

The major level at 1.0850 may act as immediate resistance for the EUR/USD pair. A successful break above the major level could potentially propel the EUR/USD pair to approach the resistance zone around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0876 aligned with the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0878. If the pair surpasses the resistance zone, it could inspire the bulls of the EUR/USD pair to explore the region around the psychological barrier at the 1.0900 level.

EUR/USD makes an effort to recover recent losses, edging higher to near 1.0810 during the Asian session on Thursday. The EUR/USD pair faces downward pressure following hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell . Powell dismissed the possibility of an interest rate cut in March, citing elevated inflation levels and a robust performance of the United States (US) economy.

