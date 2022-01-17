EUR/USD Price Analysis: Drops towards 1.1380 support confluence

- EUR/USD extends the previous day’s pullback from nine-week top.
- Doji below the key EMA directs sellers toward 50-day EMA, previous resistance line.
- Bullish MACD, key support to challenge sellers afterward.
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.1405, down 0.08% on a day during Monday’s Asian session.
The major currency pair took a U-turn after rising to the highest levels since November 11 the previous day. The downside move could be linked to Thursday’s Doji candlestick formation below the 100-day EMA, as well as the RSI retreat.
As a result, the EUR/USD pair’s latest weakness is likely to extend towards a convergence of the 50-day EMA and the resistance-turned-support line from September 03, around 1.1380. Also increasing the strength of the 1.1380 support are the multiple tops marked since November 16.
During the quote’s weakness past 1.1380, the 1.1350 and the 1.1300 round figures may entertain the sellers ahead of directing them to an upward sloping support line from November 24, around 1.1275 at the latest.
Alternatively, the 100-day EMA level of 1.1483 and the 1.1500 threshold guard the EUR/USD pair’s short-term rebound.
Following that, lows marked during early November and October, respectively near 1.1515 and 1.1525, will challenge the pair buyers.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1408
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.1415
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.134
|Daily SMA50
|1.1333
|Daily SMA100
|1.1506
|Daily SMA200
|1.1731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1483
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1399
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1483
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1285
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1451
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1381
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1348
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1297
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1516
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.155
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1380 support confluence
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.1405, down 0.08% on a day during Monday’s Asian session. The major currency pair took a U-turn after rising to the highest levels since November 11 the previous day.
GBP/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.3655 break
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to 1.3675 during Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the cable pair holds onto the previous week’s U-turn from the 200-DMA. In addition to the failures to cross the key moving average, easing bullish bias of the MACD and the overbought RSI conditions also hint at the GBP/USD pair’s further declines.
Gold bears in charge as US dollar firms in risk-off conditions
The price of gold, XAU/USD, is sat near the close of Friday on Monday's open in what is expected to be a quiet start to the week with only Chinese data eyed later today. The markets reacted defensively to disappointing US economic data for December.
Dogecoin likely to suffer 25% crash despite Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price has had many opportunities for a bull rally handed to it on a platter over the past two months. However, DOGE seems to be squandering them. The recent uptick in buying pressure seems to be waning and market participants can expect DOGE to continue crashing.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Hawks swoop on bulls as nervous investors seek shelter
Another nervous start to the year as investors had initially looked to weather storms but clouds returned as the week wore on. The Fed turned increasingly hawkish and tech investors turned increasingly nervous but we do not see a direct causation between the two.