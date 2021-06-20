EUR/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback prints falling wedge below 1.1900

- EUR/USD bounces off early April lows, refreshes intraday high of late.
- RSI recovery from oversold area backs bullish chart pattern’s confirmation.
- Previous support line, 200-HMA adds to the upside filters.
EUR/USD extends late Friday’s recovery towards 1.1900, up 0.10% around 1.1875, during Monday Asian session. In doing so, the currency major portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, near the lowest levels since April 08.
Given the RSI’s U-turn from oversold territory gaining support from the strong Momentum line, EUR/USD may extend the corrective pullback towards the 1.1900 threshold. However, the stated formation’s resistance line near 1.1885 becomes an immediate hurdle to cross.
Although falling wedge breakout gains momentum near the multi-day low, if broken, a descending resistance line from June 11 near 1.1960 could probe the bulls holding the theoretical target over the 1.2000 psychological magnet. It’s worth noting that the EUR/USD buyers will remain cautious unless witnessing a clear break of the 200-HMA level around 1.2085.
Alternatively, the recent low near 1.1850 and the stated pattern’s support line close to 1.1825 could test the pair sellers during the fresh downside.
In a case where EUR/USD bears keep the reins below 1.1825, the 1.1800 round figure and the yearly bottom near 1.1705 will be on their radars.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1874
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.1864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2142
|Daily SMA50
|1.2097
|Daily SMA100
|1.2036
|Daily SMA200
|1.1995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1925
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1847
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1847
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1877
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1832
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1801
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1755
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.191
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1988
