EUR/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates near six-month low around 1.0650

- EUR/USD experiences downward pressure due to improved US Dollar (USD).
- RSI indicates a predominant bearish sentiment in the market.
- The 1.0700 psychological level aligned to the 21-day EMA emerges as the key resistance.
EUR/USD continues the downward trajectory, trading lower around 1.0640 during the Asian session on Friday. The improved US Dollar (USD) exerts downward pressure on the pair, which could be attributed to the upbeat US Treasury yields.
The pair could meet a key support around the six-month low at 1.0616 aligned to the 1.0600 psychological level.
On the upside, the EUR/USD pair could face a challenge around the 1.0700 psychological level, followed by the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0735.
A firm break above the latter could support the Euro buyers to explore the region around the 1.0750 psychological level lined up with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at the 1.0772 level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the centerline and aligns closely with the signal line. This setup indicates a state of equilibrium, implying that the momentum in the underlying asset's price is relatively neutral, without a clear bias towards either bullish or bearish sentiment.
However, the momentum observed in the EUR/USD pair suggests a prevailing bearish sentiment in the market, given that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to stay below the 50 level.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0641
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.066
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0745
|Daily SMA50
|1.0897
|Daily SMA100
|1.0881
|Daily SMA200
|1.083
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0674
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0617
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0769
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0639
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0627
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0594
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0683
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0707
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.074
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
