EUR/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates near 1.0900 followed by barrier at 23.6% Fibonacci

- EUR/USD hovers below the psychological resistance at 1.0900.
- A break above the 14-day EMA at 1.0916 could lead the pair to reach the major barrier at 1.0950.
- Technical indicators suggest a bearish sentiment towards the key support at 1.0850.
EUR/USD edges higher to near 1.0890 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The EUR/USD pair consolidates due to the uncertainty over the uncertainty over the timing of a potential interest rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB). However, the ECB is expected to maintain its current Main Refinancing Operations Rate of 4.5% in its upcoming policy meeting on Thursday.
The EUR/USD pair could find immediate resistance at the psychological level at 1.0900. A breakthrough above the barrier could support the pair to surpass the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0914 aligned with the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0916. If the pair gains further movement, it could explore the area around the major level at 1.0950.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum oscillator gauging the speed and direction of price movements, is positioned below the 50 mark. This positioning indicates a leaning towards bearish sentiment in the market for the EUR/USD pair.
Furthermore, the trend-following momentum indicator, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), reinforces the confirmation of a bearish trend. The MACD line is positioned below the centerline, signaling a bearish stance. Additionally, there is a divergence below the signal line, adding further weight to the indications of a downward trend in the EUR/USD pair.
The EUR/USD pair could meet the key support at the 1.0850 level in conjunction with the monthly low at 1.0844. A break below the latter could push the pair to navigate the area around the psychological support at 1.0800.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0893
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0958
|Daily SMA50
|1.0921
|Daily SMA100
|1.0771
|Daily SMA200
|1.0846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.091
|Previous Daily Low
|1.088
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0862
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0902
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0921
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0932
