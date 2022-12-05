- EUR/USD tanks below the 1.0500 figure as buying pressure fades.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 200-DMA at sight if the pair tumbles below 1.0400.
On Monday, the EUR/USD stumbled from around 1.0594 due to some factors, including positive economic data from the United States (US), and high US Treasury yields, amidst China’s easing Covid restrictions. At the time of writing, as the Asian Pacific session begins, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0488.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/USD is upward biased once it cleared the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on November 30, extending its gains to three consecutive days. However, Monday’s story is different, after US economic data revealed that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would need to keep increasing rates. Therefore, the EUR/USD dropped and eyes a test of the December 2 daily low of 1.0392.
Albeit in bullish territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aims downwards, while the Rate of Change (RoC) depicts buyer pressure is fading.
All that said, the EUR/USD path of least resistance is downward biased. Therefore, the EUR/USD first support would be the December 2 daily low of 1.0392. A breach of the latter will expose the 200-day EMA at 1.0388, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.0173
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0491
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1.0533
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0316
|Daily SMA50
|1.002
|Daily SMA100
|1.005
|Daily SMA200
|1.0367
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0545
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0428
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0545
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0473
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0386
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0343
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0576
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0692
.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
