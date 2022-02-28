EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears occupy driver’s seat on the way to 1.1100

- EUR/USD began the week’s trading with downside gap, licks its wounds around daily lows off late.
- Horizontal area from early December limits recovery moves, bearish MACD favors sellers.
- Three-month-old descending trend line challenges sellers targeting the 1.1000 level.
EUR/USD struggles to extend the rebound from intraday low around 1.1160 as traders brace for Monday’s European session.
The major currency pair portrayed a downside gap to begin the week’s trading as the risk-aversion wave favored the US dollar.
Also keeping the EUR/USD bears hopeful is the pair’s sustained trading below a horizontal resistance zone from early December 2021, around 1.1220-25, as well as the bearish MACD signals.
That said, the pair’s latest weakness drives it towards a downward sloping trend line from late November 2021, around 1.1100.
However, a clear downside break of the stated support line will make the pair vulnerable to test the 1.1000 threshold, surrounding the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the EUR/USD moves between October 2021 and February 2022.
Meanwhile, a corrective pullback beyond the 1.1225 immediate hurdle won’t be an open invitation to the EUR/USD bulls as a 12-day-old descending trend line, close to 1.1315 by the press time, adds to the upside filters.
Even if the pair rises past 1.1315, the double tops marked around 1.1480-85 will be the key hurdle for the quote.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1164
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91%
|Today daily open
|1.1266
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1344
|Daily SMA50
|1.1331
|Daily SMA100
|1.1384
|Daily SMA200
|1.162
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1271
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1166
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1198
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1129
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1303
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1408
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
