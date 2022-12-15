On the upside, however, we have 1.0700 as a key level where a measured move of -0.272% of the potential correction's range to support meets the prior mid-summer resistance looking left. We have 1.0790 thereafter as the next level.

The price is stalling on the bid and the W-formation could play out for a move into the 1.0620s as a first objective and then to test 1.0600 thereafter. 1.0580 and 1.0520/05 could be the last defence for a significant bearish correction for the weeks ahead and New Year.

As illustrated in the p rior analysis , the price has moved into the target area, leaving a W-formation in its tracks. This is a reversion pattern whereby bulls would still be expected to move in at a discount from the neckline should there be a test of 1.0600 or there abouts.

