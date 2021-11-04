EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears fill-up on low hanging fruits left by the Fed

- EUR/USD bears take profit and wait patiently in the wings for a retest of 1.1580.
- Bulls accumulating from daily support and eye a 50% mean reversion of the hourly bearish impulse ahead of NFP.
As per the prior analysis, EUR/USD sits tight ahead of the Fed, but bears ready to clean-up, followed by EUR/USD bulls come up for their last breath? and EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears giving way, for now the bears have finally sunk their teeth into the low baring fruits of the Federal Reserve.
The following illustrates the strength in the greenback and the subsequent downfall of the euro in and around the Fed meeting earlier this week and endorses more downside to follow.
EUR/USD weekly prospects to test 1.1500
Firstly, casting eyes over prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a break below 1.15 the figure, the weekly chart was analysis as follows, forecasting a bear trend to test into the weekly fractal highs of the spring and summer below 1.15 the figure:
Since testing the 38.2% Fibo, the price is making headway in that respect:
Moving down to more recent price action, the bears have cleaned up from the discount that was on offer following the Federal Reserve as follows:
EUR/USD H1 chart, prior analysis
The W-formation was a compelling bearish reversion pattern that left the downside vulnerable and which has resulted in a break of support and given way to follow-through on Thursday as follows:
At this juncture, some consolidation would be the most probable outcome following such a sharp move to the downside. This is especially true ahead of the key risk event in the Nonfarm Payrolls and weaker hands that would prefer to take profits ahead of the weekend. Mitigation of the imbalance left behind could lead to a retest of the 1.1580s as follows:
From the daily support, the price is carving out a double bottom which would be expected to lead to a correction. A 50% mean reversion of the latest hourly bearish impulse comes in neat 1.1580 and the hourly wicks highs as a meanwhile target area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with the year low and bounces modestly
EUR/USD traded as low as 1.1527, as the greenback met additional support from the poor performance of Wall Street. Bouncing equities are helping high-yielding rivals, although the dollar is the overall winner.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Fed talks taper but meme marches on
This market is bulletproof, ain't nothing ever going to reign in this bull. Jump on and watch it go. Certainly seems that way and as we enter strong corporate buyback season, and inflows are only likely to increase further.