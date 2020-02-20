EUR/USD Price Analysis: Back above 50-hour MA, needs to keep gains to weaken bearish outlook

By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD has bounced to levels above the 50-hour average. 
  • Failure to keep gains above the average could prove costly.

EUR/USD has moved back above the 50-hour moving average (MA). The pair is currently trading at 1.0810 and the average is located at 1.0808. 

Throughout the recent decline from 1.1095, the pair has charted bearish lower highs just above the 50-hour MA. 

Hence, the latest break above the average is an acid test of sorts for the bulls. If they manage to build on the breakout above the hourly average, the immediate bearish technical bias would be neutralized. 

That will likely cause some sellers to exit the market, leading to a stronger corrective bounce to 1.0850. 

Alternatively, a drop to fresh multi-year lows below 1.0782 could be seen if the bulls again fail to keep gains above the 50-hour MA.

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0811
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.081
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0955
Daily SMA50 1.1062
Daily SMA100 1.1063
Daily SMA200 1.1109
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.081
Previous Daily Low 1.0782
Previous Weekly High 1.0958
Previous Weekly Low 1.0827
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0799
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0793
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0792
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0773
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0764
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0819
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0829
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0847

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

