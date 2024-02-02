EUR/USD Price Analysis: Advances to near 1.0870 followed by barrier around 21-day EMA

- EUR/USD extends gains towards the immediate resistance at the 21-day EMA at 1.0882.
- Technical analysis suggests a direction shift towards bullish sentiment for the pair.
- A break above 1.0900 could lead the pair to reach the resistance zone around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
EUR/USD consolidates on recent losses registered in the previous session, hovering around 1.0870 during the Asian session on Friday. The EUR/USD pair could find the immediate resistance zone around the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0882 followed by the psychological level at 1.0900.
A firm break above the resistance zone could support the EUR/USD pair to navigate the region around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0919 followed by the major barrier at 1.0950 level.
However, the technical analysis for the EUR/USD pair shows a bearish momentum in the market with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) positioned below the 50 mark.
Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a lagging indicator, suggests a shift in the pair's direction with the MACD line positioned below the centerline and showing a convergence below the signal line. Traders could wait for the MACD confirmation before making aggressive bets in the EUR/USD pair.
The immediate support for the EUR/USD pair can be found at the major level at 1.0850 following the psychological support of the 1.0800 level. A decisive break below the latter could prompt the pair to retest the weekly low at 1.0779 and could approach the major support level at 1.0750.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0874
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0892
|Daily SMA50
|1.0914
|Daily SMA100
|1.0782
|Daily SMA200
|1.084
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0875
|Previous Daily Low
|1.078
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0932
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0813
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1046
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0839
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0816
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0809
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0937
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0999
