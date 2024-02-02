EUR/USD Price Analysis: Advances to near 1.0870 followed by barrier around 21-day EMA

The immediate support for the EUR/USD pair can be found at the major level at 1.0850 following the psychological support of the 1.0800 level. A decisive break below the latter could prompt the pair to retest the weekly low at 1.0779 and could approach the major support level at 1.0750.

Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a lagging indicator, suggests a shift in the pair's direction with the MACD line positioned below the centerline and showing a convergence below the signal line. Traders could wait for the MACD confirmation before making aggressive bets in the EUR/USD pair.

A firm break above the resistance zone could support the EUR/USD pair to navigate the region around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0919 followed by the major barrier at 1.0950 level.

EUR/USD consolidates on recent losses registered in the previous session, hovering around 1.0870 during the Asian session on Friday. The EUR/USD pair could find the immediate resistance zone around the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0882 followed by the psychological level at 1.0900.

