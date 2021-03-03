EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to 2021 lows stays on the cards

- EUR/USD resumes the downside after surpassing 1.2100.
- A deeper pullback could reach the 2021 low at 1.1952.
EUR/USD fades Tuesday’s decent advance and shift its focus back to the downside and to a potential re-test of the 1.2000 neighbourhood.
Despite the ongoing weakness is seen as temporary, it could extend further and attempt to revisit the YTD lows in the mid-1.1900s (recorded in early February) if 1.2000 is breached in a sustainable fashion. Below yearly lows the selling pressure is expected to pick up pace, exposing the next target at the Fibo level at 1.1887.
On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1799.
Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2048
|Today Daily Change
|71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.2089
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2095
|Daily SMA50
|1.2144
|Daily SMA100
|1.2031
|Daily SMA200
|1.1807
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2094
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1992
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2065
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2055
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2023
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.192
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2125
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2161
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
