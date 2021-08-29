EUR/USD Price Analysis: 50-DMA guards immediate upside around 1.1800

- EUR/USD keeps break of three-month-old falling trend line, 20-DMA.
- Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful to aim for July’s top.
- Multiple hurdles above 1.1700 to challenge bear’s entry.
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s key resistance breakout during early Monday morning in Asia.
The currency major pair crossed a confluence of 20-DMA and a descending trend line from early June the previous day to jump to the fortnight high. However, 50-DMA seems to challenge the upside momentum of late.
Even so, bullish MACD and a clear break of the 1.1760 resistance, now support, signals further upside of the EUR/USD buyers towards the previous month’s peak surrounding 1.1910.
During the rise, the 1.1830 and the monthly high near the 1.1900 round figure will join the immediate hurdle, namely the 50-DMA level around 1.1815.
Alternatively, a daily closing below 1.1760 won’t recall the EUR/USD bears as five-week-long horizontal support near 1.1750 adds to the downside filter.
On the same line, multiple levels marked since August 11 also challenge the pair sellers near 1.1710 ahead of directing them to the yearly low of 1.1664.
To sum up, EUR/USD remains bullish even as 50-DMA challenges short-term upside moves.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1796
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.1795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1764
|Daily SMA50
|1.1815
|Daily SMA100
|1.1956
|Daily SMA200
|1.2006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1802
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1735
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1802
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1693
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1777
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.171
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1887
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls have better chances after a dovish Powell
The greenback plummeted on Friday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh weekly high of 1.1801 to settle a few pips below it. The week starts with a holiday in the UK, which may keep volumes low. EUR/USD has shifted to bullish in the near term, it needs to clear the 1.1800 area.
GBP/USD: Further gains depending on the dollar’s weakness
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.3805, shedding some 50 pips ahead of the close to finish the day around 1.3760. The UK government does not plan new measures despite the spread of Delta. GBP/USD has a limited bullish potential, but the broad dollar’s weakness could push it higher.
Gold could target $1,830 next ahead of NFP
The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed the XAU/USD pair to climb above $1,800 at the start of the week. However, the pair struggled to clear the key resistance area that seems to have formed at $1,810 mid-week.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
August Folds into September: PRC PMI, EMU CPI, US NFP
The high-frequency cycle begins anew. The initial estimate of consumer inflation by the ECB and the US jobs data are the highlights. The preliminary PMI estimates have already been released for many countries and are often good enough for investors.