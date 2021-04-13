EUR/USD Price Analysis: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

- EUR/USD wavers inside a five-pip trading range after refreshing one-month high.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
- Six-week-old horizontal area adds to the upside barriers.
Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.
It should, however, be noted that the currency major’s ability to stay strong beyond 200-day SMA, backed by the strongest bullish MACD signals since early December 2020 suggests the quote’s further upside.
Though, a clear run-up past-50-day SMA level of 1.1965 becomes necessary for the EUR/USD buyers before confronting a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked in March, around 1.1988-95.
It’s worth mentioning that the 1.2000 threshold and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2026 add to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, a daily close below the 200-day SMA level of 1.1906 can recall EUR/USD sellers targeting the early March low near 1.1835.
However, 1.1760 and the previous month’s low near the 1.1700 round-figure will question the pair’s any further weakness.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1951
|Today Daily Change
|41 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|1.191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1844
|Daily SMA50
|1.1967
|Daily SMA100
|1.2056
|Daily SMA200
|1.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1919
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1871
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1927
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1901
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1889
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1948
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1977
