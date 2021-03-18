EUR/USD Price Analysis: 100-SMA guards immediate upside but bulls can stay hopeful

- EUR/USD keeps Fed-led run-up beyond the short-term resistance line.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trend line breakout favor bulls.
- Sellers need to wait for one-week-old support break for fresh entries.
EUR/USD wavers around the weekly top, currently up 0.05% near 1.1985, during the early Thursday. In doing so, the currency major holds the previous day’s break out of a downward sloping trend line from March 03, backed by the dovish Fed.
However, the 100-SMA level of 1.1995, quickly followed by the 1.2000 threshold, seems to tests the short-term EUR/USD buyers ahead of directing them to the 200-SMA, at 1.2040 now.
It should be noted though that the pair’s ability to stay beyond the stated trend line resistance amid bullish MACD favors EUR/USD buyers to eye the monthly top around 1.2115 during any further upside past-1.2040.
Alternatively, pullback moves need to slip beneath the previous resistance line, now support, near 1.1910, to recall the EUR/USD sellers for a while.
Though, a clear downside break of an ascending support line from March 09, currently around 1.1890, becomes necessary for the confirmation of the quote’s further weakness.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1985
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.1979
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2021
|Daily SMA50
|1.2079
|Daily SMA100
|1.2049
|Daily SMA200
|1.1848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1986
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1886
|Previous Weekly High
|1.199
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1836
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1948
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1851
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2014
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2113
