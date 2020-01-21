EUR/USD Price Analysis: 100-day SMA remains on seller’s radar

- EUR/USD fails to cross the confluence of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, a three-week-old falling trend line add to the resistance.
- An ascending support line since early October offers additional rest below 100-day SMA.
EUR/USD declines to 1.1090 during early Tuesday. That said, the pair failed to cross the confluence of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its October 01 to December 31 rise during the previous day.
As a result, the quote is expected to revisit the 100-day SMA support level of 1.1073. However, an upward sloping trend line since early-October, at 1.1068 could restrict the pair’s further downside.
In a case where sellers dominate below 1.1068, 50% And 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of 1.1060 and 1.1015 will return to the charts.
Meanwhile, pair’s sustained break above 1.1100/05 resistance confluence can trigger fresh recovery to 1.1130 and then to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, a three-week-old falling trend line around 1.1155/60.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.109
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.1098
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1143
|Daily SMA50
|1.11
|Daily SMA100
|1.1071
|Daily SMA200
|1.1136
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1102
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1077
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1092
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1067
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1058
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1133
