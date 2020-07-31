EUR/USD Price Analaysis: Bull's last dance, or is this just the warm up?

- EUR/USD is heavily bid in a very short dollar market positioning and some observers would expect profit-taking from.
- Bulls are not showing much sign of trying, bears will need to just be patient at this juncture.
EUR/USD has been a very strong player on the bid these past several weeks as the market's turn back on the mighty US dollar.
There have been strong arguments for a fundamental long in the euro considering the newfound cohesion between European leaders coming together to resolve the economic crisis pertaining to the coronavirus.
If the virus has been good for one thing, other than giving mother nature a break, it has managed to give a new lease of life to what was a thwarted single currency.
As explained in the following article, there are plenty of bearish factors playing out in the greenback which is also underpinning the euro's survival in what is otherwise an overstretched chart and positioning by funds.
DXY: Dollar liquidity plentiful thanks to the Fed, markets increasingly bearish on US outlook
However, as the following charts portray, there are little signs that the buyers are taking profits, so bearish bets are off the table for the time being, at least until the downside structure is broken:
Monthly chart
A strong double bottom resulted in a promising bull rally that has cut through resistance structures like butter.
Weekly chart
The bulls have been relentless since breaking up from the Fib retracement.
Dail Head and Shoulders and new structure
4HR chart
The 4 HR shows no signs of slowing, with a series of higher highs and lows. This is the structure that needs to give before bears can safely position for downside objectives.
However, heavily loaded longs on the positioning data could mean that this trade is overstretched and profit-taking could ensue.
Daily 61.8% hypothetical target
If the top is here, then the Fibs match with structure as displayed don the above chart.
However, as we have seen, there are no signs that this bull trend has any plans on slowing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.