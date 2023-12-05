EUR/USD posts modest gains below the mid-1.0800, US ISM PMI eyed

By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • EUR/USD posts modest gains around 1.0840 in early Tuesday.
  • US factory orders fell 3.6% MoM in October versus a 2.3% rise prior.
  • The European Central Bank (ECB)’s Luis de Guindos said tha recent inflation data is good news but it is too early to declare victory. 

The EUR/USD pair snaps the four-day losing steaks during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. That being said, the renewed US Dollar (USD) lends some support to the pair. The major pair currently trading around 1.0840, gaining 0.05% for the day.

On Monday, the US Census Bureau showed that the US factory orders fell 3.6% MoM in October from a 2.3% rise in the previous reading. Earlier, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in weaker than expected and remained unchanged at 46.7 in November, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed on Friday.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell claimed that U US monetary policy was slowing the economy as expected, with the benchmark overnight interest rate well into restrictive territory. While Powell emphasized the Fed's willingness to tighten policy further if necessary, markets were confident the rate-hike cycle was done. This, in turn, weighs on the Greenback across the board.

Across the pond, the slowdown in inflation brings the ECB's 2% inflation target back into clear focus for the first time since the summer of 2021, potentially signaling an adjustment in monetary policy. European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday that recent inflation data is good news but it is too early to declare victory while mentioning that monetary policy stance will be data-dependent.

Moving on, traders will keep an eye on the ISM Services PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data on Tuesday. Later this week, Wednesday’s ADP will be released. The attention will shift to Friday’s Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) report, which is estimated to create 180K jobs in the US economy.

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0844
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.0834
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0852
Daily SMA50 1.0686
Daily SMA100 1.0779
Daily SMA200 1.082
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0895
Previous Daily Low 1.0804
Previous Weekly High 1.1017
Previous Weekly Low 1.0829
Previous Monthly High 1.1017
Previous Monthly Low 1.0517
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0839
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.086
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0794
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0754
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0703
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0885
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0975

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

