- EUR/USD rises to 1.0830 as the US Dollar remains on the back foot ahead of US Inflation and Retail Sales data.
- The US inflation data is expected to decline after remaining stubbornly higher in the first quarter of the year.
- ECB’s Wunsch expects that the likelihood of two rate cuts is very high.
EUR/USD refreshes monthly high near 1.0830 in Wednesday’s European session. The major currency pair exhibits a firm footing ahead of the release of the United States Consumer Price Index
(CPI) and the monthly Retail Sales data for April, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
The US Dollar (USD) slumps to more than a week low even though the US Producer Price Index (PPI) report for April remained stubbornly high. The annual headline and core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, grew as expected, while monthly figures were stronger than the consensus. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, dips below the crucial support of 105.00.
It seems that firm speculation about the Federal Reserve (Fed) returning to policy normalization from the September meeting is keeping the downside pressure on the US Dollar. 10-year US Treasury yields have also dropped to 4.42%. Market expectations for the Fed to start lowering interest rates in September remained firm as Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out the likelihood of more rate hikes. Powell emphasized maintaining a restrictive policy framework for a longer period to bring inflation down in his speech at the annual general meeting of the Foreign Bankers' Association in Amsterdam on Tuesday.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD rises as US Dollar slumps
- EUR/USD advances to 1.0830 as the market sentiment remains bullish on firm Fed rate-cut prospects for September. S&P 500 futures remain flat in the European session but hold gains near all-time highs. However, the sentiment could be volatile ahead after the release of the US consumer inflation data.
- Annual headline CPI is forecasted to have softened to 3.4% from 3.5% in March. In the same period, the core inflation, which strips off volatile food and energy prices, is anticipated to decelerate to 3.6% from the prior reading of 3.8%. Economists expect that monthly headline CPI to grow at a steady pace of 0.4% while core CPI has grown at a slower pace of 0.3% from the prior reading of 0.4%.
- The US inflation reports for the last three months have remained hotter than expected. Due to this, investors postponed expectations for the Fed to begin reducing rates in September from March, which was anticipated at the beginning of the year. The Fed could not start lowering interest rates until it gets confidence that inflation will sustainably return to the 2%.
- To get confidence that inflation is on track to return to 2%, price pressures must decline consistently for at least three months. Inflationary pressures remaining stubborn would force traders to pare rate-cut bets for September, while a soft inflation report will do the contrary.
- Meanwhile, the Euro remains upbeat as investors hope that higher interest rates for longer by the Fed will slow down the pace at which the European Central Bank (ECB) was anticipated to return to policy normalization.
- On Tuesday, ECB policymaker and Banque Nationale de Belgique Governor Pierre Wunsch commented that the first two 25 basis points (bps) reductions in key ECB rates are close to a "no-brainer" but added that high rates for longer by the US Federal Reserve could lead to a slower pace of rate cuts.
- Historically, investors underpin the US Dollar against the Euro if the policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB widens. A weak Euro brings significant business to Eurozone merchants from overseas markets. This could strengthen the economic outlook and result in higher employment and wage growth, which eventually will flare up price pressures again.
- On the economic data front, Eurostat has released a second estimate of preliminary Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The GDP report indicated that quarterly and annualized GDP growth were in line with the consensus and the preliminary reading at 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. While EUR/USD didn't react to the second estimate as investors' focus remains on the US CPI data.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD is at make or a break above 1.0800
EUR/USD rises above the round-level resistance of 1.0800. The asset has advanced to the downward-sloping border of the Symmetrical Triangle pattern formed on a daily timeframe, which is plotted from December 28 high around 1.1140. The upward-sloping border of the triangle pattern is marked from October 3 low at 1.0448. The Symmetrical Triangle formation exhibits a sharp volatility contraction.
The major currency pair is at a make-or-break near 1.0830. A breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle formation could put the Euro bulls in the driving seat for a longer period. On the contrary, sharp selling pressure could drag them toward the upward-sloping border.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to 60.00. A bullish momentum would trigger if the RSI sustains above these levels.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
