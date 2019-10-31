EUR/USD: Positive momentum may continue into next week – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, consider that the bullish momentum for the Euro may continue next week. They see the EUR/USD pair trading in the 1.0950/1.1250 range.
Key Quotes:
“Assuming EUR/USD doesn’t drop sharply from here before the close, the calendar month gain in October will be the largest since January 2018, highlighting the current positive momentum that has not been seen for some time. In many ways this is again the euro playing its role as the anti-dollar and for that reason alone is making these gains. The optimistic spin from Fed Chair Powell last night in his press conference doesn’t appear to have been believed by market participants and incoming economic data will remain the determinant of market pricing, not the Fed’s view that it can now pause its rate cutting cycle. The Chicago PMI today (43.2 in October from 47.1) today is the latest data that suggests economic weakness may have more to go before any benefits from de-escalating trade tensions have an impact.”
“Key of course for direction in the week ahead will be tomorrow’s US payrolls report and the MUFG call of about 90k would again point to evidence of slowing jobs growth that in turn points to downside risks for consumer spending going forward. For this reason, we have a bullish bias for EUR/USD in the week ahead, for the euro simply not being the dollar.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreating sharply from 1.1175
The EUR/USD pair flirted with October highs following better than expected European figures. Still, dominant risk-aversion is taking its toll, quickly falling to fresh daily lows, entering negative territory daily basis.
GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety
The USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure during the European trading hours on Thursday as the resurfacing worries over the United States and China failing to reach a long-term trade deal weighed on the market sentiment and boosted the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1510 level
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment
Financial Options mitigate risk in highly volatile assets. Ethereum and Ripple show uncertain technicals - elevated volatility is likely. ETH/USD moves to the limit of the critical double bottom level.