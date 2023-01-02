EUR/USD portrays tepid start to 2023 after a volatile year, ECB vs. Fed talks, US NFP eyed

- EUR/USD remains defensive at the highest levels in 12 days, struggles to extend two-day uptrend.
- Hawkish comments from ECB’s Lagarde contrast with German FinMin’s expectations and probe bulls.
- Holidays in multiple markets, festive mood also restrict EUR/USD moves.
- German PMIs for December eyed for intraday moves, major attention is on the FOMC Minutes, US FOMC and German inflation.
EUR/USD treads water around the 1.0700 threshold amid holidays in the global markets during early Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair struggles to justify hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde around the three-week high while struggling to extend the previous two-day uptrend.
That said, ECB’s Lagarde signaled that the bloc’s central bank must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation during her interview with a Croatian newspaper on Saturday, reported Reuters.
Following that, comments from Germany's Finance Minister (FinMin) Christian Lindner seemed to have challenged the EUR/USD bulls as he expects, per Reuters, that inflation in Europe's biggest economy to drop to 7% this year and to continue falling in 2024 and beyond, but believes high energy prices will become the new normal.
It’s worth noting that downbeat prints of the US data and the year-end consolidation dragged the US Dollar Index (DXY) to refresh a seven-month low the previous day. That said, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index crossed the market consensus of 41.2 and the 37.2 previous readings to print the 44.9 figures for December. Even so, the activity gauge signaled contraction for the fourth consecutive month.
It should be observed that the DXY printed the biggest yearly gains since 2015 but the EUR/USD pair could only ended up posting the second Year-on-Year loss as concerns surrounding the ECB appear more hawkish vis-à-vis the US Federal Reserve.
As a result, Wednesday’s Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, as well as Friday’s December month employment numbers for the US, will be crucial for the pair traders to watch. Also important will be today’s final readings of Germany’s S&P Global/BME Manufacturing PMI for December, expected to confirm 47.4 initial readings, as well as the first prints of Germany’s key inflation gauge for December, namely Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, likely to rise by 11.8% YoY versus 11.3% prior.
Given the likely firmer prints of German economics, the EUR/USD bulls are expected to keep the reins unless Fed surprises the markets with hawkish Minutes and/or US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) arrive in strong.
Technical analysis
Overbought RSI conditions probe EUR/USD bulls around the seven-month-high surrounding 1.0735. The pullback moves, however, remain elusive beyond the previous resistance line from May 2021, close to 1.0520 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0707
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.0706
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0595
|Daily SMA50
|1.0347
|Daily SMA100
|1.0126
|Daily SMA200
|1.0325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0713
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0639
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0713
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0607
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0685
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0667
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0733
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0690 resistance-turned-support
EUR/USD portrays exhaustion of the previous bull-run amid Monday’s holiday-inspired lackluster trading day. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the previous day’s upside break of the one-week-old resistance line, now support.
USD/JPY sees a downside below 131.00 amid a weaker US Dollar Index
The USD/JPY pair is hovering around 131.00 after a less-confident rebound from 130.78 as settled on Friday. The asset is hoping for a continuation of weakness, which might drag the asset again below the immediate support of 131.00. The major is likely to face significant heat amid weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold begins 2023 on a cautious note above $1,800
Gold price (XAU/USD) seesaw near $1,825 during early Monday, mostly unchanged, as holidays in multiple markets restrict the metal’s immediate moves despite the US Dollar’s rebound.
Ethereum whales scoop up Shiba Inu tokens, here’s what to expect
Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin-killer meme coin is being scooped up by large wallet investors on the Ethereum network. Whales have accumulated SHIB tokens consistently since 2022. Despite demand from whales, the cryptocurrency is stuck in a tight range and 90% away from its all-time high.
Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes
Markets will slowly begin to return to normal in the first trading week of 2023, with a number of top-tier releases on the way to liven things up after the holiday lull.