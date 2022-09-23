- The EUR/USD hit a fresh 20-year low at 0.9700 during the North American session.
- Fed’s aggressive tightening cycle and UK’s plan to bolster the economy spurred a risk-off impulse.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: A decisive break below 0.9700 could send the pair tumbling towards September 2002 lows around 0.9601.
The EUR/USD nosedives below the 0.9800 figure, extending its losses towards the 0.9700 figure, below its opening price by 1.32%, triggered by traders’ worries that Fed’s aggression would tip the US economy into a recession, while the UK announced a plan aimed to lift stimulate the economy.
The EUR/USD is falling off the cliff after reaching a daily high of 0.9851, but the aforementioned factors shifted sentiment sour. Therefore, the shared currency dropped to a fresh 20-year low at around 0.9700. When writing, the EUR/USD is trading around 0.9720.
EUR/USD sinks on upbeat US economic data and risk-off impulse
On Wednesday, the US Fed lifted the Federal funds rate (FFR) by 75 bps and emphasized that it will “keep at it” to tame inflation. In the same meeting, Fed officials estimated that the FFR would likely end at 4.4%, meaning that 125 bps of rate hikes are pending.
Data-wise, the US S&P Global PMIs for September flashed that the US economy is in contractionary territory but showed some improvement. The Manufacturing PMI expanded by 51.8, above forecasts, while the Services and Composite indices improved but fell short of expansionary territory.
Earlier, S&P Global reported PMIs for the Euro area, which persisted in recessionary territory, undermined by Germany’s PMIs. The Eurozone Manufacturing and Services PMI were lower than the previous reading; consequently, the Composite Index edged lower to 48.2, below the last reading, below estimations.
Nevertheless, business activity grew alongside the composite PMI in France, but manufacturing remained depressed. Earlier the ECB member Kazaks said that he would back a 75 bps rate hike, though he would not rule out a 50 bps increase in the October meeting.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD extended its losses towards the 0.9700 psychological level, set to finish the week with losses of almost 3%. Even though the euro’s fall has been fast, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bearish territory but not at oversold conditions, opening the door for further losses. A break below 0.9700 could pave the way towards September 2002 lows at around 0.9601.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 0.9750 after upbeat US PMI data
Following a brief consolidation period, EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9750 during the American session on Friday. Better than expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US provided a boost to the dollar, further weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD renews multi-decade below 1.0900
After having recovered toward 1.1100 earlier in the day, GBP/USD turned south in the American session and touched its lowest level since 1985 below 1.0900. The PMI data from the US showed that the private sector activity recovered in September, fueling another leg higher in DXY.
Gold falls below $1,650, looks to post weekly losses
Pressured by the renewed dollar strength on upbeat US PMI figures, gold lost its recovery momentum and dropped below $1,650. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot heading into the weekend.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
TSLA suffers as yields continue to dominate
Tesla (TSLA) reacted poorly to the latest central bank developments with the stock falling 4% on Thursday. Main indices were not as badly hit with the S&P 500 losing less than 1% and the Nasdaq just over 1%.