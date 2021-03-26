EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.1800 as mixed clues propel S&P 500 Futures

- EUR/USD refreshes intraday high during a corrective pullback from early multi-day lows.
- European leaders fear virus conditions, signal darker days ahead.
- Fed’s Daly raises doubts on the US employment conditions, China levies sanctions on the UK.
- German IFO figures, US Core PCE data will be the key.
EUR/USD extends bounce off November 12, 2020, while rising to 1.1775, up 0.10% intraday, amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote tracks the recent run-up in the S&P 500 Futures despite witnessing no positive signals.
Comments from San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daly seems to be the first in the recent days to who sounds cautious over the US jobs market while rejecting negative rates and inflation fears. In doing so, the policymaker contrasts Fed Chair Jerome Powell who recently flashed signals of what could propel the tapering of Quantitative Easing (QE) despite rejecting it on the first hand for now.
Elsewhere, China announced the fresh sanction on UK individuals and entities over Xinjiang comments. Also on the risk-negative side could be comments from the European Summit where the bloc leaders cited fears of the third covid wave and further activity restrictions.
Given the mixed plays at Europe and the US, comparative vaccine and fiscal advantage of America seemed to have helped the US dollar off-late. However, the recent economic fears, despite upbeat GDP and Jobless Claims, probe the greenback bulls.
Amid these plays, the S&P 50 Futures print 0.20% intraday gains whereas the US 10-year Treasury yield adds 1.4 basis points to the previous recovery move.
Although the Asian economic calendar is mostly empty, risk headlines can entertain EUR/USD traders ahead of Germany’s IFO sentiment figures for March and the US Fed’s preferred measure for Inflation, namely Core Personal Consumption Expenditure - Price Index, for February.
Read: The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
Technical analysis
Although a seven-week-old support line triggered EUR/USD bounce from 1.1760, buyers aren’t likely to return unless witnessing a bounce back beyond the 200-day SMA level of 1.1870.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1776
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.1764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1958
|Daily SMA50
|1.2047
|Daily SMA100
|1.2059
|Daily SMA200
|1.1863
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1828
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1762
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1989
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1874
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1797
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1782
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1754
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1841
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1885
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has dropped under 1.18, hitting a new four-month low. Both US GDP and jobless claims beat estimates. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD consolidating under 1.3750 following day of outperformance
GBP/USD is consolidating just under the 1.3750 mark as the Friday Asia Pacific session gets underway. Easing UK/EU vaccine tensions and ongoing vaccine rollout/reopening/recovery optimism all helped GBP on Thursday.
Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
Gold battles downbeat sentiment around $1,730
Gold fades bounce off one week low while keeping the immediate trading range intact. Covid woes escalate in Europe while taper tantrums and upbeat US data also favor greenback strength. Risk catalysts are in the driver’s seat amid a light calendar in Asia.
S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight
Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why?