EUR/USD oscillates above 1.0730 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, Eurozone jobless rate, and US ISM PMI

- EUR/USD is juggling around 1.0733 ahead of multiple economic events.
- An improvement is expected in the eurozone jobless rate at 6.7% vs. 6.8% earlier.
- ECB policymaker is expecting two consecutive rate hikes in June and September by 25 bps.
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 1.0730-1.0740 in early Tokyo. The major displayed a sheer reversal on Tuesday after hitting a low of 1.0679. A firmer rebound in the shared currency bulls is backed by rising odds of a rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) in its June monetary policy.
Soaring inflation in the eurozone is demanding the deployment of quantitative measures, which will incorporate a ceiling on the inflationary pressures. On Tuesday, Eurostat reported the annual Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) at 8.1% vs. the expectation of 7.7% and the prior print of 7.4%. A significant upside in the inflation numbers in Europe is compelling for an end of the lower rates cycle and rate hikes will be featured by the ECB in its upcoming monetary policy meetings.
Meanwhile, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane has advocated two consecutive interest rate hikes by 25 basis points (bps) in June and September. This has bolstered the odds of a rebound in the ECB’s interest rate curve.
Going forward, investors will focus on the speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde and the release of the eurozone Unemployment Rate. Considering the galloping inflation levels, investors should brace for hawkish commentary from ECB’s Lagarde. While the eurozone Unemployment Rate is seen at 6.7% against the prior print of 6.8%.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) is experiencing barricades around 101.80 ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which is seen lower at 54.5 against the former figure of 55.4.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0734
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.0778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0579
|Daily SMA50
|1.0744
|Daily SMA100
|1.0989
|Daily SMA200
|1.1255
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0725
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0765
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0552
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0749
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0825
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades mixed below 0.7200 ahead of Aussie GDP, rising wedge eyed
AUD/USD picks up bids to 0.7178 as bears lick their wounds after the quote’s U-turn from a three-week high. In doing so, the Aussie pair consolidates the first daily loss in four ahead of the key Australia Q1 GDP release during Wednesday’s Asian session.
EUR/USD oscillates above 1.0730 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, Eurozone and US data
EUR/USD is juggling around 1.0733 ahead of multiple economic events. An improvement is expected in the eurozone jobless rate at 6.7% vs. 6.8% earlier. ECB policymaker is expecting two consecutive rate hikes in June and September by 25 bps.
Gold sees more downside to near $1,820 ahead of Manufacturing PMI
Gold price has given a downside break from its previous consolidation formed in a $1,846.20-1,864.16 range in the New York session. The precious metal has turned extremely volatile as investors are bracing for a rise in the extent of the hawkish stance to be dictated by the Fed in June.
Where to buy before Bitcoin price rallies to $35,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!