EUR/USD: On defensive above 1.2100, Fed’s Jerome Powell eyed

- EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend.
- Sluggish markets prevail ahead of the key FOMC, West versus China, covid adds filters to the moves.
- Treasury yields, DXY print mild gains following mixed US data.
- ECB’s De Guindos, US housing data will offer intermediate clues, Fed’s dot-plot, Powell’s speech will be eyed amid status-quo expectations.
EUR/USD retreats above 1.2100, marking the first daily loss in three, heading into Wednesday’s European session. That said, the currency pair struggles to keep the bounce off the intraday low at around 1.2120 by the press time.
Anxious markets ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting could be termed as the key catalyst for the pair’s latest inaction. Even so, firming inflation expectations put a bid under the US dollar and keep sellers hopeful.
Tuesday’s US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) for May could be traced as the latest catalyst backing the reflation fears. While Retail Sales dropped -1.3% versus -0.8% expected the PPI rose more than 6.3% forecast to 6.6% YoY. That said, the key signals for US inflation, namely the Consumer Expectations survey by the New York Fed and the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) both stay firmer of late.
Additionally, China’s largest military exercise near Taiwan and dislike for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) criticism over Human Rights issues joins push for detailed investigations for covid origins to exert an extra burden on the EUR/USD prices.
It’s worth mentioning that no change in Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) for May, at 2.4% YoY and 0.3% MoM, portrays the regional currency’s weakness and keeps the pair sellers hopeful.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields and the Dollar Index (DXY) remain mildly positive but the stock futures lack momentum by the press time.
Moving on, comments from the ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos may and US Housing Starts, as well as Building Permits, for May could offer intermediate moves to the EUR/USD prices, mostly downside, ahead of the Fed’s announcements.
Talking about the Fed, the US central bank isn’t expected to alter current monetary policy and hence the quarterly economic outlook and Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech will be the key events. While an increase in numbers of the FOMC members backing the rate hike in 2023 will be a bearish hint, Powell may try to defend the easy money policies and can battle the pair sellers. However, any mention of tapering should trigger a risk-off mood and will be considered negative for the EUR/USD.
Read: Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: Chair Powell will determine market response
Technical analysis
EUR/USD fades bounce off the 1.2100 threshold below the previous support line from May 05, which in turn joins sluggish MACD signals to repeat Tuesday’s pullback from the support-turned-resistance line near 1.2145. Meanwhile, the May 13 bottom of 1.2051 and the 1.2000 psychological magnet, quickly followed by the previous month’s low close to 1.1985, will offer a bumpy ride to the pair bears after 1.2095 immediate support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2123
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2185
|Daily SMA50
|1.2095
|Daily SMA100
|1.2042
|Daily SMA200
|1.1994
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2147
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2218
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2079
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2149
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2195
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls coming up for air into the Fed
EUR/USD is riding the trendline support towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the prior bearish impulse. The US dollar will be in focus over the next few sessions due to the Federal Reserve. Traders will be hoping for a catalyst to shake forex out of its lull.
When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD remains tight-lipped around the monthly low below 1.4100 ahead of the UK inflation data. The mixed sentiment concerning the UK unlock and fears of further delay in covid vaccinations undermine the pound. FOMC in focus.
EUR/USD: Bulls coming up for air into the Fed
EUR/USD is riding the trendline support towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the prior bearish impulse. The US dollar will be in focus over the next few sessions due to the Federal Reserve. Traders will be hoping for a catalyst to shake forex out of its lull.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
FOMC Preview: Taper talk and impact on dollar
The outcome of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement could set the stage for how the U.S. dollar and currencies trade over the next month. With that in mind, the greenback maintained its bid ahead of rate decision.