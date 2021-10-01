EUR/USD off highs, back below 1.1600 post-ISM

- EUR/USD runs out of steam just past 1.1600.
- EMU flash September CPI came at 3.4%, Core CPI at 1.9%.
- US ISM Manufacturing improves to 61.1 in September.
The single currency gives away some gains and motivates EUR/USD to return to the sub-1.1600 area at the end of the week.
EUR/USD recedes from tops on upbeat ISM
The daily recovery in EUR/USD falters ahead of 1.1610 on Friday after the greenback looks to claw back some ground following the better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing and U-Mich results.
In addition, yields of the US 10-year reference note came back to life ad now flirt once again with the 1.50% level in the wake of the ISM and U-Mich releases. In Germany, the 10-year Bund yields plummet to the -0.23% region.
In the docket then, the ISM Manufacturing surprised to the upside and improved to 61.1 during last month. In the same direction, the final Consumer Sentiment print rose to 72.8 (from 70.3) during the same period. Finally, Markit’s Manufacturing PMI bettered estimates at 60.7 although move a tad lower from August’s 61.1.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.21% at 1.1598 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1674 (10-day SMA) followed by 1.1755 (weekly high Sep.22) and finally 1.1770 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a break below 1.1562 (2021 low Sep.30) would target 1.1500 (round level) en route to 1.1495 (high Mar.9 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.16 amid better mood, ahead of US Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has pared some of the weekly losses and trades around 1.16 as the safe-haven dollar retreats from the highs. Markets are in a better mood after US Core PCE only met expectations and did not exceed them. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is up next.
GBP/USD soars to 1.3550, shrugging off UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has recovered and trades around 1.3550 up on the day. The move comes as the dollar somewhat eases, despite a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 57.1 points.
XAU/USD has a solid base after the quick recovery
What goes down, must come up – after gold tumbled down toward $1,700, it bounced quickly and is trading above $1,750 at the time of writing. The better market mood has pushed the dollar lower, and the precious metal is benefiting from the dollar's decline.
Ethereum’s Triple Halving is happening as circulating supply plunges
Downtrend in Ethereum reserves across exchanges continues, supply shock is brewing in ETH. Active addresses holding ETH for less than 30 days are rising. Social volume is on the decline, analysts conclude that it is conducive for a bullish breakout in the short term.
Wake Up Wall Street: Friday feeling flees as more losses on the cards
Equity markets remain cautious despite another slew of losses for the main indices on Thursday to close out September and the quarter.