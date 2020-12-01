FX Strategists at UOB Group expect further gains in EUR/USD as long as it trades above the 1.1980 level in the next couple of days.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum is strong and EUR is likely to continue to advance’. We added, ‘the year-to-date high at 1.2011 could be out of reach’. While our view was not wrong as EUR rose to an overnight high of 1.2003, the subsequent sharp selloff that sent it tumbling to a low of 1.1922 came as a surprise. The rapid loss in momentum suggests that the 1.2003 high is a short-term top and this level is not expected to come into the picture for today. Overall, EUR is likely to consolidate and trade between 1.1900 and 1.1980.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday, we indicated that ‘a break of 1.1980 would shift the focus to the year-to-date high at 1.2011’. While EUR strengthened as expected, the sharp sell-off from an overnight high of 1.2003 has dented the upward momentum considerably. The odds for further EUR strength have diminished unless EUR can move and stay above 1.1980 within these 1 to 2 days. Otherwise, a break of 1.1900 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that 1.2003 is a short-term top and EUR could trade sideways for a period of time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.20 despite EZ inflation miss
EUR/USD has resumed its gains. Optimism about a vaccine and stimulus hopes are weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The US ISM MAnufacturing PMI and Fed Chair Powell's testimony are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.34 amid Brexit headlines, dollar weakness
GBP/USD has retreated from the 1.34 level as EU and UK negotiators are sending mixed messages about the chances for a Brexit deal can be clinched this week despite sticking points.
XAU/USD’s rebound stalls below $1800 ahead of US data, Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) stalls its rebound from five-month lows of $1765 in the European session this Tuesday, as the 100-hourly moving average (HMA) guards the immediate upside near $1797.
Forex Today: New month, fresh market gains, PMIs, Powell's testimony and Brexit eyed
Markets have resumed their gains and the dollar is on the back foot once again as the dust settles from end-of-month flows. Optimism about vaccines and Brexit counter concerns from Powell and Yellen about the US economy.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!