EUR/USD now emerges on the horizon – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “On Monday (28 Jun, spot at 1.1940), we held the view that the movement in EUR is part of a consolidation and we expect it to ‘trade within a 1.1865/1.12005 range’. Yesterday (30 Jun), we highlighted that ‘looking ahead, the consolidation is expected to be resolved with a fresh weak phase but EUR has to close 1.1845 before a sustained decline can be expected’. EUR subsequently dropped to 1.1843 before closing at 1.1855 (-0.34%). While we preferred a closing below 1.1845, the rapid build-up in downward momentum suggests that EUR is likely to trade with a downward bias towards 1.1800. At this stage, the odds for a sustained decline below this level are not high. All in, EUR is expected to stay under pressure unless it can move above the ‘strong resistance’ level at 1.1915.”

24-hour view: “While we expected EUR to weaken yesterday, we were of the view that ‘a clear break of 1.1865 is unlikely’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectation as EUR dropped to 1.1843 before settling on a soft note at 1.1855. The decline has gathered momentum and the risk for today is still on the downside. In view of the oversold conditions, any weakness is likely limited to 1.1825. The major support at 1.1800 is not expected to come under threat. On the upside, a break of 1.1895 (minor resistance is at 1.1875) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.