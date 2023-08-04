EUR/USD: Move above resistance at 1.1055 needed to ease the pressure off 1.0912/1.0833 support – Credit Suisse

Above resistance at 1.1055 is needed to ease the pressure off the 1.0912/1.0833 support but with a break above 1.1152 seen needed to open the door to a retest of 1.1275/77.

Below 1.0833 would warn of a more important reversal lower to suggest weakness can extend further yet to test the 200-DMA, currently at 1.0740, where we would expect fresh buyers to show at first.

The 1.0912/1.0833 support cluster – the rising 55-DMA, uptrend from last September and early July lows – needs to hold to suggest weakness is corrective ahead of strength back to 1.1152 and then a retest of 1.1275/77.

EUR/USD has extended its rejection of key resistance from the 61.8% retracement of the 2021/2022 fall at 1.1275 for a decline to the 1.0912/1.0833 support cluster. Economists at Credit Suisse analyze the pair’s technical outlook .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.