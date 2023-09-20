EUR/USD making a run for 1.0750 ahead of Fed's rate call

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • EUR/USD breaking to the upside as markets position ahead of the Fed.
  • The Fed is expected to stand pat on interest rates, give updated economic outlook.
  • Fed chair Jerome Powell to hold press conference 30 minutes after data release.

The EUR/USD is stepping higher in the run-up to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) showing today, reaching for the 1.0750 level. The US Dollar (USD) has been giving up ground to the Euro (EUR) throughout the Wednesday trading session as investors brace for the Fed’s upcoming rate call and updated ‘dot plot’ projections.

Next up: Fed rate, outlook, and press conference

Read more: Interest rates to remain unchanged as end of tightening cycle looms

Markets are broadly expecting the Fed to hold steady on their benchmark interest rate band at 5.25% - 5.5%, but the key to today’s Fed action will be their updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Investors are still currently mixed on their Fed projections for the rest of the year, with 40% of market participants still expecting one more rate hike this year.

 Elsewhere on the docket, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde is slated to give a speech during the Thursday market session. ECB President Lagarde will be delivering speaking notes at the Mediterranean meetings being held in Marseilles.

Friday will also bring Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data for both the Eurozone and the US, capping off an action-packed midweek.

PMIs for the pan-European economic zone are expected to come in mixed, with the composite figure expected to decline slightly from 46.7 to 46.5.

On the US side, PMIs are forecast to tick upwards, albeit slightly. US manufacturing PMIs are forecast to tick from 47.9 to 48.0, and services is seen giving a similar improvement from 50.5 to 50.5.

EUR/USD technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is bouncing for Wednesday’s pre-Fed action, climbing over the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) to claim territory north of the 1.0730 level. The pair kicked off Wednesday’s trading session near 1.0680 and has done nothing but ramp up as Greenback traders hold their orders.

On the daily candlesticks, the EUR/USD has been gaining some bullish momentum from the recent bottom near 1.0650, but the pair is set for a faceoff with a descending trendline from July’s last swing high near 1.1250. Continued upside pressure will also have to contend with the 200-day SMA, currently floating just beneath 1.0850.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0737
Today Daily Change 0.0057
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 1.068
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0763
Daily SMA50 1.0918
Daily SMA100 1.0889
Daily SMA200 1.0829
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0718
Previous Daily Low 1.0675
Previous Weekly High 1.0769
Previous Weekly Low 1.0632
Previous Monthly High 1.1065
Previous Monthly Low 1.0766
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0691
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0702
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0664
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0648
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0621
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0707
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0734
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.075

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on hawkish Fed-led US Dollar surge

AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on hawkish Fed-led US Dollar surge

AUD/USD is extending losses toward 0.6400 in the Asian trading on Thursday. The Aussie is suffering from the unabated US Dollar demand after the Federal Reserve held steady on rates but raised their outlook going forward.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.0600 amid firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.0600 amid firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD is trading at weekly lows, heading toward 1.0600 in the Asian session on Thursday.  The Fed, as expected, kept rates unchanged but indicated that one more rate hike before the year-end could be appropriate. US yields surged to multi-year highs, driving the US Dollar higher. 

EUR/USD News

Gold remains pressured around $1,925 on Fed's hawkish stance

Gold remains pressured around $1,925 on Fed's hawkish stance

Gold price remains in the red for the third consecutive day around $1,925 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. As expected, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) maintained current benchmark policy rates at 5.5% in the meeting held on Wednesday.

Gold News

US House Committee passes bill to prevent issuance of CBDC

US House Committee passes bill to prevent issuance of CBDC

The United States is a landmine of regulatory trouble for the crypto space, but the technology behind it was being pursued for adoption. However, the application of this technology is also being objected to by many, attempting to end things before they even begin.

Read more

New bear market Fed dynamics

New bear market Fed dynamics

In a time not long ago, the stock market tended to rise as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. However, the recent market dynamics have flipped this script entirely. Now, the mere mention of rate hikes sends stocks tumbling. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures