EUR/USD maintains position above 1.1100 ahead of US inflation data

- EUR/USD may come under renewed pressure as the US Dollar remains supported by encouraging developments in US-China trade talks.
- The US and China have reached a preliminary agreement to significantly reduce tariffs, signaling a potential easing of trade tensions.
- The European Central Bank could prolong its monetary easing cycle in response to declining inflationary pressures.
EUR/USD opened with a bullish gap on Tuesday during the Asian session, trading near the 1.1110 level after suffering losses of over 2.5% in the previous session. The pair faced challenges as the US Dollar (USD) strengthened on the back of progress in the United States (US)-China trade negotiations.
Over the weekend, the United States and China reached a preliminary agreement in Switzerland aimed at significantly reducing tariffs, signaling a potential de-escalation in trade tensions. Under the deal, the US will lower tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China will cut tariffs on US imports from 125% to 10%. The development has been well-received by markets as a step toward stabilizing global trade relations.
Attention now turns to the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April, due later on Tuesday. Economists expect headline inflation to rebound to 0.3% month-over-month from -0.1% previously, while core CPI is also projected to rise to 0.3% from 0.1%. On a yearly basis, both measures are forecast to remain unchanged.
Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) remains under pressure amid growing expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) may extend its monetary easing cycle in response to waning inflation. Several ECB officials have hinted at further rate cuts, citing persistent trade uncertainties and a sustained disinflation trend.
However, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel offered a more cautious perspective in a speech at Stanford University on Friday. She argued that current rates are appropriate and should remain in neutral territory. Schnabel also warned of medium-term inflation risks potentially breaching the ECB’s 2% target due to ongoing global economic disruptions.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery gains above 0.6400 amid US Dollar retreat
AUD/USD has turned positive and regains 0.6400 after Australian Consumer Confidence rebounded 2.2% in May from April’s -6% drop. Additionally, a broad US Dollar retreat, as traders weigh the US-Chian trade truce, also adds to the pair's upside. All eyes remain on US CPI data.
USD/JPY pulls back in tandem with US Dollar, surrenders 148.00
USD/JPY pulls back after registering more than 2% gains in the previous session. surrendering 148.00 in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair declines as the Japanese Yen gains ground on uncertainty over a US-Japan trade deal and comments from Japanese officials on policy and exchange rate outlooks. US CPI eyed.
Gold edges lower as US, China agree to reduce tariffs, eyes on US CPI data
Gold price trades in negative territory around $3,235 in Tuesday’s Asian session. US and China agreed to de-escalate their trade war by lowering import tariffs on each other's goods for 90 days. Traders brace for the US April CPI inflation report, which is due later on Tuesday.
Cardano bulls show signs of exhaustion as holders take profits
Cardano price appears to be losing bullish momentum after a strong rally last week. On Tuesday, it is slipping 3.59%, trading at around $0.78. The decline suggests holders may be locking in profits following ADA’s 19% surge.
Memecoins on the move: WIF, BOME, and FLOKI post double-digit gains as US-China agree on tariff reduction
Dogwifhat, Book of Meme, and FLOKI extend their double-digit rallies on Monday, adding to last week’s surge. The rally is driven by growing risk-on sentiment in crypto markets after the US and China agreed to major tariff reductions.