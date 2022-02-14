EUR/USD loses the grip and challenges 1.1300 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD revisits the 1.1300 region on Monday.

The dollar remains bid amidst persistent risk aversion.

US 10y yields trade on the defensive near the 1.90% mark.

The single currency sheds further ground and forces EUR/USD to put the 1.1300 support level to the test on Monday’s European morning.

EUR/USD looks to geopolitics, risk aversion

EUR/USD retreats for the second session in a row and extends further the rejection from last week’s tops near 1.1500 the figure soon after the release of US inflation figures for the month of January (February 10).

In addition, the focus of attention remains on the short end of the yield curve in both the US and German cash markets as important drivers of the pair's price action, particularly folllowing the last FOMC and ECB events. In the meantime, German 10y Bund yields keep correcting lower following recent tops, widening at the same time the spread differential vs. its American peer, which remains another source of weakness for the pair at the beginning of the week.

Nothing scheduled data wise on both sides of the Atlantic, although the speech by Chair Lagarde later in the old continent should garner some attention.

What to look for around EUR

EUR/USD could not sustain the post-US CPI raise to the vicinity of the 1.1500 barrier, sparking a corrective move to the boundaries of 1.1300 on the back of the renewed and quite strong bias towards the US dollar. Despite the ongoing knee-jerk, the improvement in the pair’s outlook appears underpinned by fresh speculation of a potential interest rate hike by the ECB at some point by year end, higher German yields, persevering elevated inflation and a decent pace of the economic activity and other key fundamentals in the region

Key events in the euro area this week: ECB Lagarde (Monday) – Advanced EMU Q4 GDP, EMU/Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment (Tuesday) – EMU Industrial Production (Wednesday) – Flash EMU Consumer Confidence (Friday).

Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

EUR/USD levels to watch

So far, spot is retreating 0.27% at 1.1314 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1491 (200-week SMA) seconded by 1.1494 (2022 high Feb.10) and finally 1.1656 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, a break below 1.1303 (weekly low Feb.14) would target 1.1186 (monthly low Nov.24 2021) en route to 1.1121 (2022 low Jan.28).