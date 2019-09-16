EUR/USD looks for direction around 1.1070, looks to data

- EUR/USD alternates gains with losses in the 1.1070 region.
- DXY has regained the 98.00 handle following recent drop.
- Italian final August CPI next on tap, ahead of US Empire State index.
The single currency has started the week on a neutral stance, with EUR/USD hovering around Friday’s close in the 1.070 area.
EUR/USD focused on data, risk trends
The pair is navigating the 1.1070/60 band so far on Monday, coming under some renewed selling pressure after hitting fresh tops beyond 1.1100 the figure in the wake of the ECB event in the second half of last week. This important area of resistance coincides with the short-term resistance line off June’s peak (at 1.1412).
In the meantime, and while market participants continue to adjust to the recently announced package of monetary stimulus by the ECB, the attention should shift to the FOMC gathering (Wednesday), where another 25 bps ‘insurance rate cut’ is almost fully priced in.
Furthermore, yields of the key German 10-year Bund are expected to face some downside pressure today in light of the pick up in the risk-off sentiment following the drone attacks to Saudi oil facilities last Saturday.
What to look for around EUR
The buying interest around the single currency has picked up extra pace as of late, pushing EUR/USD to levels beyond the 1.11 barrier, where it lost some impetus. In fact, EUR managed to regain poise after the announced €20 billion/month in bond purchases under the re-launched QE programme came in somewhat short of expectations. The ongoing recovery in spot, however, is seen as corrective only always against the backdrop of unremitting slowdown in the region, looser for longer monetary conditions by the ECB and the likelihood that the German economy could slip into technical recession in Q3. Adding to this gloomy scenario, potential US tariffs on imports of EU cars remain well on the table, while persistent uncertainty around Brexit adds to the downbeat outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.02% at 1.1069 and a breach of 1.1053 (21-day SMA) would target 1.0925 (2019 low Sep.3) en route to 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017). On the upside, the next hurdle aligns at 1.1109 (monthly high Sep.13) seconded by 1.1163 (high Aug.26) and finally 1.1182 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1100 amid fears of US-EU trade war, mid-East flare up
EUR/USD has kicked off the week below 1.1100, close to its closing levels on Friday. Fears of US tariffs against the EU and the fallout from the attack on Saudi oil installations weighs.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2500 ahead of Johnson-Juncker meeting
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, off the highs. UK PM Johnson will meet EC Commission President Juncker to discuss Brexit amid reports of progress. Tensions in the Middle-East and uncertainty ahead of the Fed impact markets.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week
Gold prices have shot higher in the open this week due to the increased tensions in the Middle East following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing.
Forex Today: Oil prices skyrocket after attack on Saudi installation, Chinese economy slows, Brexit talks continue
Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 16: A drone attack on a Saudi oil facility knocked down around 50% of the Kingdom's output and 5% of global production.