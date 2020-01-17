Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank notes that EUR/USD continues to see a slight recovery and the intraday Elliott wave counts are contradictory and they remain unable to rule out scope for a deeper sell off to the 100 day ma and uptrend at 1.1068/64.

Key Quotes

“Overhead the market is facing tough resistance at 1.1190-1.1240 – namely the 55 week ma, the 2019-2020 down channel and the recent high. This guards the 200 week ma at 1.1359 which continues to represent a critical break point medium term.”

“Failure at the uptrend would target the 1.0981 29th November low.”