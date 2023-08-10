The spread over the 10-year German bund is currently at around 150 bps having been as narrow as close to 100 bps in April. The current spread is consistent with the level (150-175 bps) that prevailed in 2015-2016 when EUR/USD was around trading around 1.1000. Our forecasts assume there is no further widening from these levels favouring the US which should limit the downside for EUR/USD over the medium-term.

The 10-year yield is oscillating around the 4.00% level but has corrected lower from the recent high of 4.20% which technically is looking like another rejection by the market of levels over 4.00%. Of course, a strong CPI print could see the market quickly becoming more comfortable with consolidating at levels over 4.00%.

