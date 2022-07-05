EUR/USD licks its wounds at 20-year low under 1.0300, Fed Minutes, US ISM Services PMI eyed

- EUR/USD bears take a breather around the lowest levels since December 2020 after the most significant daily slump in 28 months.
- Recession fears joined upbeat US data to offer a warm welcome to the USD after a long weekend.
- Yields dropped to a five-week low, equities dwindled as well.
- EU Commission’s economic forecasts, Eurozone Retail Sales are extra catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD moves stabilize near the lowest levels in two decades after falling the most since March 2020, as bears await fresh clues to extend the fierce south-run. In addition to the anxiety ahead of the key data/events, the initial hours of the Asian trading session also restrict the pair’s moves around 1.0370-60 on Wednesday.
Be it Germany’s energy crisis or Italy’s drought, not forgetting the bank of England’s grim economic outlook, everything contributed to the pessimism surrounding the economic conditions in the old continent. Adding to the downside pressure was the hawkish bias of the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, which in turn suggested aggressive central bank action and further strain on the bloc.
While the EUR struggled due to the economic fears, the US dollar was equally cheering the same as the US Dollar Index (DXY) rallied to the highest levels in two years as the US traders returned from the long weekend. In addition to the rush for risk safety, the DXY also benefited from the better-than-forecast US Factory Orders for May, to 1.6% MoM versus 0.5% expected and upwardly revised 0.7% previous readings.
On the other hand, an improvement in the final readings of the Eurozone’s S&P Global PMIs couldn’t help the bloc’s currency as German Economy Minister Robert Habeck hints at more pain due to the energy crisis. Further, the German Retail Association also blamed rising inflation and energy costs and poor consumer sentiment for the outlook.
Amid these plays, the equities dropped, before a mild recovery, whereas the US Treasury yields refreshed one-month low while inverting the yield curve between the two-year and 10-year coupons.
The European Commission’s economic forecasts and Eurozone Retail Sales for May will offer immediate directions ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes and the US ISM Services PMI for June.
Also read: FOMC June Minutes Preview: Opportunity for dollar correction?
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the horizontal area comprising the yearly low, around 1.0360-50, keeps EUR/USD bears hopeful of extending the south-run towards the 1.0000 psychological magnet.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.027
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0151
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.45%
|Today daily open
|1.0421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0522
|Daily SMA50
|1.0566
|Daily SMA100
|1.0793
|Daily SMA200
|1.1101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0463
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0417
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0615
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0366
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0435
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0445
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0405
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0388
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0359
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.045
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0479
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0496
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
