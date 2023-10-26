EUR/USD languishes near one-week low, just above mid-1.0500s as traders look to ECB

- EUR/USD edges lower for the third successive day and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Rising bets for a pause in the ECB’s 14-month-old rate-hiking cycle undermine the shared currency.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields and a weaker risk tone benefit the Greenback.
- The setup seems tilted in favour of bearish traders as the focus remains on the ECB rate decision.
The EUR/USD pair remains on the defensive during the Asian session on Thursday and currently trades around the 1.0560 area, or a one-week low as traders keenly await the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision.
The ECB lifted rates for the 10th straight meeting in September, though signalled that a 14-month-long fight against inflation is nearing the end as price pressures are easing. Furthermore, the economy is slowing to a point that a recession may already be underway, making any further rate hikes increasingly unlikely. Nevertheless, the crucial decision is likely to infuse volatility around the shared currency and provide some meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair.
Apart from this, the focus will be on discussion about a quicker reduction of its oversized portfolio of government debt and how long rates need to stay at record highs. The markets are already betting that the next move will be a rate cut, possibly in the second quarter of next year. Hence, investors will closely scrutinize ECB President Christine Lagarde's remarks at the post-meeting press conference for fresh cues about the central bank's near-term monetary policy outlook.
Heading into the key event risk, a bullish US Dollar (USD), bolstered by elevated US Treasury bond yields and a generally weaker risk tone, is seen exerting some pressure on the EUR/USD pair. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond remains well within the striking distance of a 16-year peak, around the 5% psychological mark briefly breached earlier this week amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance.
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed, meanwhile, continue to fuel concerns about headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. Adding to this, lacklustre corporate results raise worries over the economic outlook and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. This, along with the risk of a further escalation of the Israel–Gaza conflict, drives some haven flows towards the Greenback and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the EUR/USD pair.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. Hence, any attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and run the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0559
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0561
|Daily SMA50
|1.0672
|Daily SMA100
|1.0823
|Daily SMA200
|1.0816
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0607
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0566
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0617
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0511
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0591
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0553
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0594
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0621
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0635
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.