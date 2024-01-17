EUR/USD languishes near one-month low set on Tuesday, seems vulnerable to slide further

- EUR/USD attempts a modest recovery from over a one-month low touched on Tuesday.
- Mixed signals from ECB policymakers might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets.
- Diminishing odds for an early Fed rate cut underpin the USD and should cap the upside.
The EUR/USD pair ticks higher during the Asian session on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's downfall to over a one-month low. Spot prices currently trade with modest intraday gains, around the 1.0880 region, though the fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance is to the downside.
The shared currency struggles to attract any buyers in the wake of mixed views on inflation and interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, raising uncertainty over the timing of rate cut moves. In fact, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Monday that
it is too early for the ECB to discuss cutting interest rates as inflation remains high. In contrast, ECB Governing Council Member Tuomas Valimaki on Tuesday signalled his openness to consider lowering interest rates sooner than most of his colleagues. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), validates the near-term negative outlook for the EUR/USD pair.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, stands tall near its highest level since December 13 and continues to draw support from reduced bets for an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Against the backdrop of slightly hot US consumer inflation figures last week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that the US central bank needs to be cautious and cannot rush into rate cuts as the economy remains in good shape. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with a softer risk tone, act as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck and contribute to capping the EUR/USD pair.
Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders and run the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Market participants now look to the release of the final Eurozone CPI print, which might influence the Euro. The US economic docket, meanwhile, features monthly Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures, due later during the early North American session. This, along with speeches by Fed Governors Michael Barr and Michelle Bowman, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD and produce short-term trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0881
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.098
|Daily SMA50
|1.0906
|Daily SMA100
|1.0769
|Daily SMA200
|1.0848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0952
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0862
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1004
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.091
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0838
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0748
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0928
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0985
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1018
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays below 0.6600 after mixed China's GDP data
AUD/USD is defending minor bids below 0.6600 after mixed Chinese GDP and activity data failed to impress. The pair trades cautiously amid the US Dollar consolidation and risk-averse markets. The focus now remains on geopolitics and US Retail Sales data.
EUR/USD licks wounds near five-week lows below 1.0900
EUR/USD is nursing losses below 1.0900 early Wednesday, following a sharp sell-off to five-week lows of 1.0862 on Tuesday. The US Dollar is taking a breather, as investors weigh the Fed's rates outlook amid persistent geopolitical risks. US Retail Sales data eyed.
Gold price hangs near weekly low, bears await a sustained break below 50-day SMA
Gold price languishes near the weekly low amid the underlying bullish tone around the USD. Reduced bets for a March Fed rate cut push the US bond yields higher and underpin the buck. The geopolitical risks and China’s economic woes could limit losses for the safe-haven metal.
Fan token pioneer Chiliz price rallies 18% in a day, causing largest liquidations in three months
Chiliz price rallied over the past 24 hours to become one of the biggest gainers of the week. The cryptocurrency, while it might have brought profits to many investors, also caused losses to many traders who were pining for a crash in price.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation expected to slow further in December as price pressures abate
With increased bets for an interest cut by the Bank of England as early as April, the all-important Consumer Price Index data from the United Kingdom will be closely scrutinized for gauging the timing of the BoE policy pivot and its impact on the Pound Sterling.