EUR/USD languishes near daily lows above 1.1850 as trade thins out pre-weekend

- EUR/USD is set to finish Friday a little softer, but pretty much band in line with where it started the week.
- EUR/USD has respected its 1.1815-1.1890ish range nicely thus far, reflective of a broader lack of direction in the market this week.
EUR/USD is set to finish the week pretty much bang on where it started it, within 10 pips of the 1.1850 mark. On the day, the pair is around 15 pips or 0.1% lower, with the pair having run into significant selling pressure ahead weekly highs close to 1.1890. Recent trade has become characteristically thin as the weekend approaches.
EUR/USD indicative of indecisive markets
EUR/USD has traded very nicely within a 1.1815-1.1890ish range this week; buoyed initially by a risk on start to the week given vaccine optimism (Moderna’s update) and a dovish tone from the FOMC and making highs in the 1.1890s, before reversing lower to set lows in the low 1.1800s on renewed fears regarding the worsening state of the global Covid-19 outbreak. Then the pair rallied again on Thursday as US fiscal stimulus talks between the Democrats got going again, testing the weekly highs again before pulling back to current levels.
Moving forward, the balancing act of pandemic and lockdown concerns (USD bullish) versus vaccine optimism, an increasingly dovish tone to FOMC speak and US political uncertainty (likely all USD bearish factors) is set to continue.
How the US Treasury’s decision not to renew emergency Fed lending programmes from 31 December (and to repatriate $455B in funds to the treasury coffers) will affect markets is unclear; a Fed with less ammunition to support the economy might be a USD negative as it might signal slower US growth ahead. Or would that trigger USD upside on the subsequent stronger demand for havens? Meanwhile, the repatriated funds are likely to be used to fund further fiscal stimulus. So does that actually mean faster growth ahead (likely a risk appetite positive)? Or does it take the pressure of Congress to get a new stimulus bill passed (risk appetite negative)?
Either way, the run into the end of the year will be anything but boring; how the pandemic develops and how the Fed and ECB react, how the early vaccine rollout goes, how the Trump to Biden Administration transition (which hasn’t even started yet) goes will all be crucial determinants of future EUR/USD direction.
With stronger global economic growth expected in 2021 following mass vaccinations and a return to normality, as well as better global trade conditions given the Biden Administration’s less protectionist stance, a number of banks are forecasting a weaker USD ahead. This might keep USD’s upside capped in the short-term, even if the pandemic does get significantly worse than expected this winter.
EUR/USD bang in the middle of its weekly range
EUR/USD is finishing the week right in the middle of its range this week. Thus, the most significant upside resistance comes in the form of weekly highs around 1.1890, while the most significant support comes at the weekly lows around 1.1815. A break in either direction next week (or in the coming weeks) will be indicative of either a continuation of the USD weakness we have already seen this November or a pullback on it.
In terms of notable levels outside of this week’s range; to the upside, the next level of note is just beyond the 1.1900 mark, the 10 September and 9 November highs at 1.1919. To the downside, the 11 November lows at just under 1.1750 will be important to watch.
EUR/USD one hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD spikes to $1880
Gold jumped from $1,867 to $1,880/oz, reaching the highest level in two days. From the top pulled back and as of writing, the metal trades at $1,875, up by $10 for the day but still down for the week.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI back on the defensive, drops below $42.00 though still in bullish upwards trend channel
Front-month WTI futures have been choppy on Friday, swinging to highs of close to the $42.40 mark during the European morning, only to sharply reverse course in recent trade back below $42.00 and to current levels in the $41.80s.