EUR/USD lacks firm intraday direction, remains confined in a range below 1.1300 mark

- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support to EUR/USD.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook acted as a tailwind for the greenback and capped gains for the pair.
- Absent relevant economic releases warrant some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
The EUR/USD pair edged higher during the early European session and refreshed daily high in the last hour, with struggled to capitalize on the move or reclaim the 1.1300 mark.
Following a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading on Tuesday, the EUR/USD pair gained some traction for the second successive day amid subdued US dollar demand. A turnaround in the risk sentiment – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the major.
That said, the Fed's hawkish outlook, along with an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields acted as a tailwind for the greenback and cap any meaningful upside for the EUR/USD pair. It is worth recalling that the Fed last week announced that it would double the pace of tapering to $30 billion per month. Moreover, the dot plot indicated that officials expect to raise the fed funds rate at least three times next year.
Meanwhile, investors remain concerned about the potential economic fallout from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Adding to this, a fatal blow to US President Joe Biden's massive $1.75 trillion social spendings and climate bill should keep a lid on a further optimistic move in the markets. This could further benefit the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart.
Investors might also be reluctant to place aggressive bets amid relatively thin liquidity conditions heading into the end-of-year holiday season. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bullish traders or positioning for a firm near-term direction amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1288
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1278
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1286
|Daily SMA50
|1.1432
|Daily SMA100
|1.1585
|Daily SMA200
|1.1779
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1304
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly High
|1.136
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1222
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1203
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1172
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.13 the figure in quiet markets
EUR/USD is flat so far this Tuesday, stuck in a tight range below 1.1300 as the markets move into holiday thin conditions. The coronavirus threat also lingers over financial markets and remains a risk for the remaining days of this year and the starting weeks of next week.
GBP/USD treads water above 1.3200 as Omicron risks UK lockdown
GBP/USD is hovering above 1.3200, struggling for a clear direction amid light trading. UK PM Johnson reserves lockdown possibilities. The US reports first variant-linked death but stimulus chatters, year-end positioning favor risk sentiment. Biden’s speech, virus updates and Brexit news eyed.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined amid thin market conditions
Gold price rebounds as the US dollar dips amid risk recovery. Treasury yields stabilize, Omicron covid variant fears continue to loom.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
The Fed may find itself returning to its dovish self, weighing on the dollar. Covid-19 will likely pop up during the year but extend its retreat. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling.