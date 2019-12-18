EUR/USD keeps lows despite upbeat German IFO Business Climate Index

- German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 96.3 in December.
- German IFO Current Economic Assessment stood at 98.8 in December.
- German IFO Expectations Index arrived at 93.8 in December.
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 96.3 in December, firmer than last month's 95.0 and bettering the consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 95.5.
Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment arrived at 98.8 points in the reported month as compared to last month's 97.9 and 98.1 anticipated.
On the other hand, the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months, came in at 93.8 for Dec, up from previous month’s 92.1 reading and beat market expectations of 93.0
The headline IFO business climate index was rebased and recalibrated in April after the IFO research Institute changed series from the base year of 2000 to the base year of 2005 as of May 2011 and then changed series to include services as of April 2018. The survey now includes 9,000 monthly survey responses from firms in the manufacturing, service sector, trade and construction.
The upbeat German IFO numbers served had virtually no impact on the Euro, leaving EUR/USD in the familiar range between 1.1125-1.1150 levels. The spot hit fresh session lows of 1.1127 a few minutes pre-data release and now trades at 1.1135, down -0.13% on the day.
