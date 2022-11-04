Currency analysts at Rabobank remain bearish on the pair and maintain their view of further decline towards 0.9500: “It is our view that the EUR is not fully priced for the headwinds facing the Eurozone economy (…) We continue to see risk of a fall in EURUSD to 0.95 in the weeks ahead and see the potential for the EUR to stay weaker for longer vs. the USD.”

On the other hand, the unemployment rate increased to 3.7%, from 3.5% in September, and wage inflation slowed down to 4.7% from 5%. These embryonic signs of a potential easing in the labor market conditions have brought back the theory of slower rate hikes in December, sending the US dollar tumbling across the board.

The greenback accelerated its downtrend earlier today, following the release of October’s employment report. Non-Farm Payrolls data have beaten expectations with a 261K reading, beyond the 200K consensus, and with September's record revised up to 315K from 264K.

The euro has squeezed higher during Friday’s US afternoon trading, with the pair reaching session highs at 0.9960 so far. The common currency has erased the previous four days’ losses with a shocking 2.2% daily rally, turning positive on the weekly chart .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.