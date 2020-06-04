EUR/USD jumps to fresh two-month highs on ECB and a weaker USD

- Euro extends gains across the board after the ECB meeting.
- US dollar resumes slide after short-live recovery.
The EUR/USD pair broke higher and jumped to 1.1362, reaching the highest level since March 11. From the top, pulled back and as of writing it is trading at 1.1315, up 90 pips for the day, on its way to the eight consecutive daily gain.
ECB and a weak USD boost EUR/USD
The euro is among the top performers on Thursday following the policy meeting of the European Central Bank. The ECB delivered in line with expectations by keeping rates unchanged and increasing the emergency purchase program by 600 billion euros to 1,350 billion and extend it to June 2021.
“We now have more ECB easing but a stronger EUR. In our view, this is arguably so as these actions indeed cap macroeconomic tail risks. Thus, the decline in uncertainty becomes a propellant of FX strength”, explained analysts at Danske Bank.
The stronger euro boosted EUR/USD that also received an impulse from a decline of the US dollar. After a short-lived recovery, the DXY resumed the decline, falling below 97.00 for the first time since early March.
Not even higher US yields are helping the US dollar. The ongoing rally in Wall Street keeps safe-haven assets under pressure, including the dollar. The Dow Jones is marginally higher and it hit the fresh monthly highs.
Technical levels
The EUR/USD holds a positive tone with technical indicators signalling extreme overbought reading but so far correction indications. The area around 1.1345/50 is a relevant technical level, and a consolidation above would clear the way to more gains. On the flip side, now 1.1290 is the immediate support followed by 1.1255.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1318
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|1.1233
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0952
|Daily SMA50
|1.092
|Daily SMA100
|1.096
|Daily SMA200
|1.1014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1258
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1167
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1145
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1145
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0767
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1202
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1363
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, the highest since mid-March. The ECB added €600 billion in fresh stimulus, more than expected. The bank's move joins German stimulus and hopes for a recovery.
GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood
GBP/USD trades closer to 1.26, buoyed by USD dollar weakness stemming from a better market mood. US jobless claims have marginally disappointed yet other US figures are more upbeat. Markets are shrugging off concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit.
Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix
America is divided by demonstrations against racial discrimination that come on the backdrop of the coronavirus epidemic and attempts for a recovery. Will this or something else eventually affect markets? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam have a lively discussion about all these topics.
Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level
Gold added to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops, around the $1718 region during the early North American session.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.