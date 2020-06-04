EUR/USD jumps to fresh two-month highs on ECB and a weaker USD

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Euro extends gains across the board after the ECB meeting.
  • US dollar resumes slide after short-live recovery.

The EUR/USD pair broke higher and jumped to 1.1362, reaching the highest level since March 11. From the top, pulled back and as of writing it is trading at 1.1315, up 90 pips for the day, on its way to the eight consecutive daily gain.

ECB and a weak USD boost EUR/USD

The euro is among the top performers on Thursday following the policy meeting of the European Central Bank. The ECB delivered in line with expectations by keeping rates unchanged and increasing the emergency purchase program by 600 billion euros to 1,350 billion and extend it to June 2021.

“We now have more ECB easing but a stronger EUR. In our view, this is arguably so as these actions indeed cap macroeconomic tail risks. Thus, the decline in uncertainty becomes a propellant of FX strength”, explained analysts at Danske Bank.

The stronger euro boosted EUR/USD that also received an impulse from a decline of the US dollar. After a short-lived recovery, the DXY resumed the decline, falling below 97.00 for the first time since early March.

Not even higher US yields are helping the US dollar. The ongoing rally in Wall Street keeps safe-haven assets under pressure, including the dollar. The Dow Jones is marginally higher and it hit the fresh monthly highs.

Technical levels

The EUR/USD holds a positive tone with technical indicators signalling extreme overbought reading but so far correction indications. The area around 1.1345/50 is a relevant technical level, and a consolidation above would clear the way to more gains. On the flip side, now 1.1290 is the immediate support followed by 1.1255.

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1318
Today Daily Change 0.0085
Today Daily Change % 0.76
Today daily open 1.1233
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0952
Daily SMA50 1.092
Daily SMA100 1.096
Daily SMA200 1.1014
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1258
Previous Daily Low 1.1167
Previous Weekly High 1.1145
Previous Weekly Low 1.0871
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1223
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1202
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1181
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1128
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.109
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1272
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.131
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1363

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

