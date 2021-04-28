EUR/USD jumps above 1.2120 as US dollar tumbles after Fed meeting

- EUR/USD rises decisively above 1.2100 to the highest since February.
- US dollar accelerates to the downside after the FOMC meeting.
The EUR/USD jumped to 1.2135 during Powell’s press conference, reaching the highest level since February 26. The pair remains above 1.2120, with the US dollar under pressure after the Fed meeting.
Fed keeps policy unchanged, Powell transitory explanation hits dollar
As expected, the Federal Reserve kept its interest rate near zero and the monthly pace of asset purchases unchanged. In the statement, it mentioned the economy and the labor market have strengthened.
During the press conference, Chair Powell explained that a transitory rise of inflation won’t warrant a rate hike. He said is not the time to start talking about reducing the purchase program.
His comments trigger more losses for the greenback, a rally in Wall Street, and in metals. Even emerging market currencies rose sharply during Powell’s press conference. Volatility remains elevated as the press conference goes on.
Follow our live coverage of the Fed's policy announcements and the market reaction.
US yields initially reacted to the upside after the statement's release and now are at daily lows. The 10-year rose toward 1.66% and then dropped to 1.61%, hitting a fresh daily low. The DXY fell to 90.55, the lowest in almost five weeks.
The EUR/USD heads for the highest daily close in two months, breaking a four-day consolidation range. Above 1.2135, the next resistance might be seen at 1.2150. A correction back below 1.2100 from current levels could point to a reversal, exposing the pair to further losses.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2102
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1941
|Daily SMA50
|1.1955
|Daily SMA100
|1.2056
|Daily SMA200
|1.1936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2093
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2057
|Previous Weekly High
|1.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2079
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2071
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2044
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since March on Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.2120, hitting the highest since March, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, gave a nod to economic progress but characterized higher inflation as transitory.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
XAU/USD precious metal steady as investor risk appetite likely unchanged post the Fed
As expected the Fed left rates unchanged and the accompanying statement did little to surprise investors. The dovish tone continues as the Fed says the economy has strengthened and inflation effects are likely transitory.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price showed exhaustion of buyers before hitting a local top at $57,184 due to the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) reversal signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick.