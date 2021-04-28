Breaking: Fed leaves rates unchanged, dollar edges higher

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday announced that it left the benchmark interest rate, the target range for federal funds, unchanged at 0%-0.25% as widely expected. In its policy statement, the Fed reaffirmed its commitment to using the full range of tools to continue to support the economy.
Follow our live coverage of the FOMC decision and the market reaction.
Market reaction
With the initial reaction, the greenback gathered some strength against its rivals and the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to 91.00 before losing its traction. As of writing, the DXY was down 0.13% at 90.78.
Additional takeaways as summarized by Reuters
"Fed will continue to increase bond purchases by at least $80 billion/month of treasuries and $40 billion/month of MBS until substantial further progress made on maximum employment and price stability goals."
"Will maintain current fed funds rate until labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed that for some time."
"Will maintain accommodative policy until inflation runs moderately above 2% for some time, so that inflation averages 2% over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored at 2%."
"Will be prepared to adjust monetary policy stance as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of Fed’s goals."
"Indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened amid progress on vaccinations, strong policy support."
"Sectors most adversely affected by pandemic remain weak but have shown improvement."
"Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors."
"Path of economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations."
"Public health crisis continues to weigh on economic activity and risks to the outlook remain."
"Overall financial conditions remain accommodative."
"Fed vote in favor of policy was unanimous."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since March on Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.2120, hitting the highest since March, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, gave a nod to economic progress but characterized higher inflation as transitory.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
XAU/USD precious metal steady as investor risk appetite likely unchanged post the Fed
As expected the Fed left rates unchanged and the accompanying statement did little to surprise investors. The dovish tone continues as the Fed says the economy has strengthened and inflation effects are likely transitory.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price showed exhaustion of buyers before hitting a local top at $57,184 due to the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) reversal signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick.