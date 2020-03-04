Italy is considering closing schools and that is weighing on the euro as Biden's Super Tuesday victory may be soon forgotten by markets. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, sees reasons for the euro to change its downtrend.
Key quotes
“Italy – whose economy had been struggling before the crisis – is not alone in rising numbers of coronavirus cases. The death toll in the US continues rising and the world's largest economy has more to lose from measures of social distancing.”
“The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by a double-dose of 50 basis points on Tuesday and is expected to cut rates again later this month. The move comes in response to the virus.”
“ADP's jobs report or February was only OK with an increase of 183,000 jobs – but on top of a significant downward revision to January's data, from 291,000 to 209,000.”
“While markets prefer Biden over Sanders, political analysts see President Donald Trump's chances are higher against Sanders. As markets prefer the incumbent, the result is not necessarily a positive for investors.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
