- EUR/USD is pushing to break the 1.1093 resistance level.
- The pair is trading 0.20% higher this morning.
EUR/USD is trading higher this morning after China and the US agreed to a phased rollback of extra trade war tariffs.
After the softening of the trade war tone, risk assets in general have seen a rise.
Elsewhere, the ECB economic bulletin forecasts improved as the ECB that incoming data and survey results point to moderate but positive growth in the second half of 2019. They also added Employment growth remains positive but moderate.
That has not been all from the ECB this morning as hawkish member Holzman said negative rates send the "wrong signal" and should end. Mr Holzman then added that monetary policy seems to have reached an end. Fiscal policy has to take over. Fiscal stimulus must focus on potential growth.
These comments came as the German Finance Minister said just yesterday that Germany are able to act if there is a crisis but there isn't one. So there may be no help there anytime soon.
Looking at the 30-minute chart, the bulls are now looking to test the 1.1093 resistance level which was used twice recently as resistance.
If you notice the RSI indicator below there was also a divergence where price made a lower low and the indicator made a higher low.
This can sometimes suggest that downside momentum was wearing thin. If this inspires a push higher then a test of 1.11 or higher could be on the cards.
On the daily chart, the price has made a lower high lower low formation which normally indicates bearishness. This could mean that this move higher is only a retracement.
With this in mind, I would keep a close eye on how the price reacts to resistance levels.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1091
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.1069
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1101
|Daily SMA50
|1.104
|Daily SMA100
|1.1121
|Daily SMA200
|1.1193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1094
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1064
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1074
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1076
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1029
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1116
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1054, the weekly low
The shared currency failed to recover substantially on risk-appetite, undermined by European Commission’s decision to cut growth forecast for this year and the next.
GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, struggling ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday. The bank is set to downgrade forecasts. Labour's deputy Tom Watson is stepping down, while Conservatives remain in the lead.
USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls
The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.
Gold: challenging weekly lows near $1,480.00
The selling pressure around the precious metal has re-emerged in the second half of the week, pushing prices to the vicinity of the $1,480 region per ounce troy, or weekly lows.
Risk appetite finds some legs
China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.