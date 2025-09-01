EUR/USD remains stronger near 1.1700 amid rising bets of Fed rate cuts

EUR/USD gains ground as the US Dollar struggles aid rising likelihood of a Fed rate cut in September.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that policymakers are preparing to lower interest rates soon.

ECB’s Olli Rehn stated that the current uncertainty surrounding inflation trends requires “flexibility” in policymaking.

EUR/USD extends its winning streak for the fifth successive session, trading around 1.1700 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges amid rising bets of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in the September meeting. United States (US) markets will observe Labor Day holiday on Monday.

However, Friday’s data showed that United States (US) inflation rose in July, which could be attributed to the US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.9% year-over-year in July, as expected and following June's increase of 2.8%. On Monthly basis, the core PCE Price Index rose 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Sunday that policymakers will be ready to cut the interest rates soon, adding that inflation stemming from tariffs will likely prove temporary, per Bloomberg.

Additionally, Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday reiterated his support for a cut, saying he would entertain a larger move if labor market data continue weakening. The rising Fed rate cut bets and dovish remarks from Fed officials could drag the Greenback lower and act as a tailwind for the pair in the near term.

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn said on Sunday that current uncertainty over inflation developments calls for “flexibility” in policymaking. Rehn added, “There are more downside risks to inflation stemming from a stronger Euro (EUR), cheaper energy and easing of core inflation, together with the damage trade-policy has caused to the global economy.” “Rate decisions are taken meeting by meeting, based on the latest available data,” reported by Bloomberg.