EUR/USD remains stronger near 1.1700 amid rising bets of Fed rate cuts

- EUR/USD gains ground as the US Dollar struggles aid rising likelihood of a Fed rate cut in September.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that policymakers are preparing to lower interest rates soon.
- ECB’s Olli Rehn stated that the current uncertainty surrounding inflation trends requires “flexibility” in policymaking.
EUR/USD extends its winning streak for the fifth successive session, trading around 1.1700 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges amid rising bets of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in the September meeting. United States (US) markets will observe Labor Day holiday on Monday.
However, Friday’s data showed that United States (US) inflation rose in July, which could be attributed to the US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.9% year-over-year in July, as expected and following June's increase of 2.8%. On Monthly basis, the core PCE Price Index rose 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Sunday that policymakers will be ready to cut the interest rates soon, adding that inflation stemming from tariffs will likely prove temporary, per Bloomberg.
Additionally, Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday reiterated his support for a cut, saying he would entertain a larger move if labor market data continue weakening. The rising Fed rate cut bets and dovish remarks from Fed officials could drag the Greenback lower and act as a tailwind for the pair in the near term.
European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn said on Sunday that current uncertainty over inflation developments calls for “flexibility” in policymaking. Rehn added, “There are more downside risks to inflation stemming from a stronger Euro (EUR), cheaper energy and easing of core inflation, together with the damage trade-policy has caused to the global economy.” “Rate decisions are taken meeting by meeting, based on the latest available data,” reported by Bloomberg.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the rally to near 0.6550 ahead of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI release
The AUD/USD pair extends its upside to near 0.6540 during the early Asian session on Monday. Traders ramp up bets for a US interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the September meeting, which weighs on the US Dollar. China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index is due later on Monday.
USD/JPY trades with positive bias above 147.00; lacks bullish conviction
USD/JPY kicks off the new week/month on a positive note and looks to build on its modest bounce from the lower boundary of a four-week-old trading range touched on Friday amid a modest US Dollar uptick. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction as rising geopolitical tensions and a softer risk tone underpin the safe-haven Japanese Yen.
Gold consolidates near four-month top; bulls not ready to give up
Gold enters a bullish consolidation phase near its highest level in more than four months, touched on Friday amid mixed cues. A modest US Dollar uptick caps the commodity, though Fed rate cut bets act as a tailwind. In addition, rising geopolitical risks favor the XAU/USD bulls and suggest that any corrective pullback might be seen as a buying opportunity.
Week ahead: All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
US jobs data to steal the limelight amid worries about labour market health. ISM PMIs to be watched too for signs of tariff-driven price pressures. Eurozone flash CPI, Canadian jobs and Australian GDP data also on tap.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.