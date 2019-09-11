EUR/USD hovering around 1.1050, looks to risk, data

- EUR/USD keeps the familiar range in the mid-1.10s.
- Rumours of German fiscal stimulus died off quickly.
- US Producer Prices next of significance later in the day.
EUR/USD is prolonging the multi-session sideline theme around the 1.1050 region amidst increasing cautiousness ahead of the ECB event on Thursday.
EUR/USD focused on risk trends, ECB
The pair continues to trade in an erratic fashion above the 1.1000 handle, as markets get closer to the key ECB event on Thursday.
In fact, the central bank is expected to unveil a package of looser monetary conditions tomorrow aimed to lift inflation pressures in the region and fight the unremitting economic slowdown.
In the meantime, another bout of market chatter regarding the probability that the German government could pump in some fiscal stimulus have lent extra oxygen to EUR on Tuesday, although those effects faded away rapidly.
There are no scheduled events/publications in Euroland today, whereas Producer Prices will be the main release across the pond.
What to look for around EUR
The pair is expected to stabilize at current levels, as markets get closer to the ECB gathering on Thursday. The recent up move to the upper 1.10s is still seen as corrective only, as results from the domestic docket keep the pressure intact on the single currency and support the need for ECB stimulus. This view is also expected to keep occasional bullish attempts well contained for the time being. On the political front, Italian effervescence looks dissipated for the time being, while uncertainty over UK politics and Brexit could add to the current inconclusive price action.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.05% at 1.1049 and faces the next barrier at 1.1084 (high Sep.5) followed by 1.1154 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1163 (high Aug.26). On the flip side, a breach of 1.0925 (2019 low Sep.3) would target 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017) en route to 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
